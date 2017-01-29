The Dudes making special appearance at Blenders

The next Blenders special concert will happen on Saturday, February 11th and will feature the Canadian indie-rock band The Dudes. Formed in 1996 in Calgary, Alberta, the band consists of the major creative force Dan Vacon, guitarist Bob Quaschnick, bassist Brock Geiger and newest member Matt Doherty.

The Dudes gained popularity in Calgary both for their lo-fi approach to recording and releasing albums and for their live stage-show. Their music has been played on major Canadian music stations, university radio and CBC Radio 3, and the group has toured throughout Canada, Europe and the United States.

Although they’ve been rocking since the late 90’s, the tune that catapulted this local band into fame was “Do The Right Thing” from their 2006 album Brain Heart Guitar. It’s one of those songs that makes your feet tap whether you want it to or not. Their song “Dropkick Queen of the Weekend” was also featured in a Rogers Wireless campaign a few years back, further promoting their music across Canada.

It’s hard to put your finger on what makes The Dudes so awesome. Whether you’re sitting on the patio with friends or looking for a song to belt out in the shower, The Dudes are the band you’re looking for.

This is a concert not to be missed! Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at Pharmasave. Doors will open at 7:30pm and the music will begin at 8:30pm. For more information about the show or the Blenders Music Series check out our website, www.blendersmusic.ca, or contact Shann Gowan at 306-778-2686, or srgowan@yourlink.ca.