Earthquake rattles Montana

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake hit just after midnight about 9.7 kilometres (6 miles) southeast of Lincoln, Montana according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake, was felt as far away as Bozeman, Idaho, and Great Falls, The Independent Record reported.

Even some southwest Saskatchewan residents felt the seismic activity. Trea Jensen, who lives in Eastend, noted on her Facebook account that “Um … earthquake? My house is swaying …”

The earthquake created at least one aftershock. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Montana is one of the most seismically-active states in the United States. Since 1925, the state has experienced five shocks that reached intensity VIII or greater (Modified Mercalli Scale). During the same interval, hundreds of less severe tremors were felt within the state. Montana’s (Source: MBMG, 2010) earthquake activity is concentrated mostly in the mountainous western third of the state, which lies within the Intermountain Seismic Belt. (Source: MONTANA.GOV Official State Website)