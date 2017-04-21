Eastend Astronomy Club reaches for the stars

Hosting Open House on Astronomy Day

BY KAILEY GUILLEMIN

Going out of town on a clear dark night and gazing at the stars is a wonder to see. But you can take that wonder even farther in Eastend through the Wilkinson Memorial Observatory Astronomy Club.

Saturday, April 29th is known as Astronomy Day where astronomers and astronomy fanatics celebrate by learning, promoting and reaching for the stars.

The Wilkinson Memorial Observatory Astronomy club, led by President Joan Hodgins, alongside club members, will be celebrating Astronomy Day at the Observatory and with open arms to the community.

“We’re very available to the public,” Hodgins explained about the club. “We really like to share our facility and we like to share the science.”

The club is available to the public as a way to learn more about Astronomy – one of the oldest sciences out there that studies phenomena that happen outside of Earth – and showcase a passion that can be held by anyone.

“It’s a science that a lot of people think you have to be really technically smart, so kind of out there with different ideas,” Hodgins said. “We’re really trying hard to eliminate that.”

“Astronomy you can see all around you.”

The club came to be after the passing of Jack Wilkinson in 1953, an Eastend local who made his name through machinery and blacksmith. Wilkinson had such passion for Astronomy that he created his own 8-inch reflector telescope to reach for the sky.

A reflector telescope is one that creates its own image through mirrors compared to a refractor telescope that uses glass. Wilkinson created both with his own hands.

Today, the club uses an 11 inch Schmidt-Cassegrain design reflector telescope at the Wilkinson Memorial Observatory located on highway #13 just outside of Eastend.

The club has thrived since by the starting efforts of Wilkinson and continued on through the work and dedication to the science by family and club members. They continue to share his passion, and their own passion, to the community of Eastend, surrounding areas and beyond.

The club is in the process of being included within the Cypress Hills Dark-Sky Preserve which hopes to limit down the amount of light pollution produced through artificial lighting. In 2016 it was announced it would be approved and they are now waiting for the International Dark-Sky Association to formally recognize the club.

Mark the calendars for April 29th for a chance to experience what the club and Astronomy are all about.

“We start [the open house] at 4 o’clock and do some solar observing looking for sunspots on the sun,” Hodgins explained. “A group of members will be there with our own equipment. We’ll slide into night time and go until the last person leaves.”

This will be the second year of doing an open house on Astronomy Day. Last year’s turnout was over 25 people, not including the whole club showing up.

“Astronomy Day is … basically about making Astronomy available to the public, to people,” Hodgins said. “Whether you take it to people, set up displays in malls or libraries … the focus is on the science of Astronomy.”

The club is not restricted to just Astronomy Day for opening up to the public. They are always eager to provide tours to the public. Whether it’s a couple or a large party, club members are available for tours of the Observatory and to share their passion for Astronomy. A five dollar donation for those six and up is suggested to help keep the club active for all.

The open house for Astronomy Day is free for all ages. There will be tours of the Observatory, sky tours with the telescope and the fun of seeing what the sky has to offer.

For more information or to book your own tour, you can email the Wilkinson Memorial Observatory Astronomy Club at eastend@sasktel.net or through their Eastend Astronomy Club Facebook page.