Eastend Pool prepares for Swimming Season

The Eastend Community Swimming Pool will offer 2017 swimming lessons on July 3-9 mornings; July 24-30 evenings; August 14-20 mornings



2017 swimming instructors: Lisa Wanlin and Tasker Wanlin, (both National Lifesaving Society and WSI certified)

Lisa has prepared the following for guidelines to know which level you need to register your child or children in:

1. If a child is 7 years or older; register in Red Cross Swim Kids (Level 1, 2, etc.)

2. Children do NOT have to complete all the Preschool Levels.

3. Starfish, Duck, Sea Turtle are based on age – not on mastery.

• Starfish 4-12 months

• Duck 1-2 years

• Sea Turtle 2-3 years

4. Children 4 years and older cannot register in Sea Turtle. They are in Sea Otter.

• Sea Otter 3-5 years

• Salamander 3-5 years

• Sunfish 3-6 years

• Crocodile 3-6 years

• Whale 3-6 years

5. Children (3-6) who have passed Crocodile would register in Whale.

6. Children (6 year olds) would register in Level 1

7. Children (7 years and older) who have not passed Sunfish would register in Level 1.



8. Children (7 years and older) who have passed Crocodile/not passed Whale, would

register in Level 2



9. Children who have completed Whale would register in Level 3

Please call Lisa 306-295-7859 to register or email; eastend.pool@gmail.com

2017 Season Rates are as follows:

• Season Pass (immediate family) $250 (option of 2 installments)

• Individual Season pass $150

• Day Pass $30 (family); $8 (six and up); $5 (preschool); Free (2 yr. and under)

• Weekly pass $70.00

• Lessons will start at $40.00 for beginner levels (family season pass holders)

• $62.00 for beginner levels (non-family season pass holders)

• up to $84.00 for Levels 9-10 (non-family season pass holders)