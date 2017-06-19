École Boréale wins Canada-wide contest

École Boréale in Ponteix continues to shine, and this time beyond the borders of Saskatchewan.

On May 21st, the school was chosen as the first place winner in the Canada-wide Desjardins Contest. École Boréale’s project was chosen out of all projects presented by schools across Canada! The school won a $7,000 prize for a mural that will be painted in Ponteix, reflecting the participation Francophone and Anglophone community of Ponteix.

École Boréale invites everyone to celebrate with them this victory that has made the school known nationwide.

Congratulations to École Boréale and the community of Ponteix!