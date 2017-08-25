EMS staffing shortages in Shaunavon cause for concern

Town plans to put pressure on the government to come up with a viable long-term solution

“The Town of Shaunavon has recently been made aware of the recent EMS (Emergency Medical Services) staffing shortages in Shaunavon. Please be aware that as a region, that EMS services are still provided, and that responses to medical calls may be required to be responded to by neighbouring communities. The Town of Shaunavon deems this as being unacceptable, as we are having to utilize limited regional resources to ensure critical services, which may potentially leave other communities at risk. We will be pressuring the government to come up with a viable long-term solution to the EMS staffing within the region. As always is the case, if you’re experiencing or witnessing a medical emergency please dial 9-1-1. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) staff will be dispatched to assist you. We will continue to keep you informed as developments occur.”

Courtesy Town of Shaunavon Facebook page.