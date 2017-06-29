Farm safety message hits home

BY CHRISTALEE FROESE

My six-year-old daughter has had a pretty limited introduction to farm safety concepts.

‘Don’t go behind that horse,’ and ‘wash your hands after you pet the cats,’ are about the only instructions we’ve given her.

But after last week’s day-long farm safety event held at the Montmartre School, her view of being safe both at the farm, and in town, has changed dramatically, and so has mine!

The day opened with a SaskPower-produced video featuring local farm kid Bryant Gaetz. I’ve known Bryant for years, but I had no idea what happened to him on his farm three years earlier.

The video opens with Bryant explaining his situation.

“I thought I was dying right then,” said the 19-year-old, recounting the day when the grain auger he was pulling with a tractor hit an overhead power line on his family’s mixed farm.

With an explosion of sparks and flames, the voltage surge set the auger tires ablaze and exploded the tires on the tractor. The stubble was on fire by the time the Grade 10 student was able to call 911 on his cell phone.

“They told him not to move and not to let anyone come within 40 feet of the tractor, but they also gave him instructions about how to jump out if he felt like the tractor was going to start on fire,” said Bryant’s mom Val Gaetz, who still tears up as she recalls the two agonizing hours that she and her husband Kevin Gaetz watched as their son waited for rescue inside a potentially lethal tractor.

This was just one of many powerful stories that were presented to Montmartre School Students at Farm Safety Day on June 7.

Local presenters, like farmer Clayton Kotylak who suffered a broken jaw this spring after being charged by a cow, impacted Kindergarten to Grade 12 participants profoundly. Kotylak’s story was mounted on the school wall for all to see, as were seven other stories that included accidents involving everything from the loss of an arm, the amputation of a leg and even smaller injuries like cuts and bruises.

Thirteen-year-old Montmartre School student Tyson Colby shared his story, demonstrating that it doesn’t have to be a machinery related accident to cause permanent damage. Sporting three barbed-wire scars on his upper lip and cheek, Colby’s story was placed on the door of the Grade 2 classroom in order to warn all Farm Safety Day attendees of the dangers of everyday farm items like barbed wire fences.

The focal point of the event unfolded as a straw-stuffed dummy encountered a running PTO, sending body parts flying into the crowd of school students. Local First Responders and Fire Department members arrived first to stabilize the victim while EMS and STARS air ambulance workers attended next.

Local volunteer coordinators for the Progressive Agriculture Safety Day (a North American-wide program) said the statistics tell the story about why safety information is essential in rural communities.

“In Saskatchewan, on average, 13 people are killed on farms each year…most incidents occur in the farm yard and of all serious injuries that happen, 14 per cent involve youth. That is a scary statistic and it is not okay,” said Angela Englot who co-coordinated the Montmartre School Farm Safety Day with teacher Wendy Weichel.

My daughter came home from the day with so much information, she didn’t stop talking for a full week. She told me how far to stay from a tractor; she faithfully wore the bracelet she was given which indicates the strength of the day’s UV rays; and she said I could drown in canola, so I should not climb in it.

Today I salute organizers Wendy Weichel and Angela Englot and all of the presenters, speakers and volunteers who impacted my daughter so profoundly that not only will she think twice before entering a bin of canola, but she’s also wearing her bike helmet faithfully and ‘sunscreening’ like she’s never ‘sunscreened’ before.

Email comments to Lcfroese@sasktel.net and follow Christalee Froese’s 21days2joy Blog at 21days2joy.wordpress.com.