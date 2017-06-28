Fatal collision at Central Butte

Collision between car and school bus near the southwest community results in fatality

A man was killed in a collision between a car and a school bus at an intersection near Central Butte on Tuesday morning.

The 20 year-old, who was from the Central Butte area, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been notified, and police will not be releasing his name.

Six students and a driver were on board the school bus at the time of the crash. Morse RCMP said some of the occupants suffered minor injuries, but were checked out by EMS on scene and then released.

Morse RCMP responded to the crash at 8:30 a.m. at an intersection on the Old 19 Road, which is located approximately 15 kilometres west of Central Butte. Police said the car was travelling westbound when it collided with the northbound school bus.

A traffic reconstructionist from Swift Current is assisting with the investigation.