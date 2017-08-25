Fatal plane crash near Swift Current

City releases statement regarding fatal plane crash near YYN Airport

Following the fatal aircraft incident that took place last night near Swift Current Airport, the City of Swift Current wishes to make the following statement:

“The small, single engine aircraft that tragically crashed approximately half a mile from the Swift Current Airport last night shortly after 7:00 PM had taken off from the Airport immediately prior to the incident,” stated Michael Boutilier, Communications & Stakeholder Relations Coordinator for the City of Swift Current.

“Currently, a Transportation Safety Board investigation team is en route to the crash site, which has been secured and is being protected by the RCMP. The cause of the incident will be determined through the Transportation Safety Board’s investigation. The City would like to express our sincere condolences to the family/families of the individuals who were killed in the crash. We will have no further comment on this incident.”

Swift Current Airport is located 4 nautical miles (6.5 km) east of the City on Airport Road.

Please note we are asking media and the public to refrain from contacting the Airport for information regarding this incident.