Finally Home

Private Lawrence Gordon finally comes home to Eastend after 70 years

BY TIM KALINOWSKI

On Wednesday, August 13, exactly 70 years to the day he died in France in 1944, Private Lawrence Gordon finally came home to the open arms of the Eastend hills and the beautiful Frenchman River Valley. Gordon’s saga has become well known to Canadians over the past year as his living relatives, a French historian and an American filmmaker put the pieces together to discover Private Gordon’s body, mistakenly buried in a German war grave in France, 69 years after he was reported killed but his grave missing by the U.S. military.

On Wednesday three generations of heartache, fruitless searching and frustration finally came to a close as Private Gordon’s body arrived in Eastend for a long-awaited funeral and final internment in the Eastend Cemetery beside his relatives.

It was an overcast morning with intermittent showers as down the winding hills of Hwy 13 an escort of U.S. military veterans on motorcycles escorted the hearse bearing the remains of Private Gordon into Eastend. Some had come from as far away as Texas, Tennessee, and California to ride in one final escort for their long lost comrade in arms, and in memory of other U.S. veterans still missing from all of America’s wars.

As the motorcade entered Eastend locals lined the street on both sides taking pictures and bowing in silent tribute to their returning fallen son. As the motorcade turned down Maple Ave North and then onto Pottery Street to come to a stop beside the Eastend Memorial Hall hundreds of guests, veterans and Gordon family members waited patiently as U.S. Army soldiers from Montana rendered full American military honours to Private Gordon with all the pomp and ceremonial expected of such an occasion while an honour guard of Royal Regina Rifles stood by at attention rifles held out in tribute. In the background, the Run for the Wall veterans stood with hearts over the chests with U.S. flags in hand as Gordon’s flag-draped casket was carried into the hall.

About 500 people packed the Eastend Memorial Hall to hear Lawrence Gordon’s story one last time. Of his early life growing up in Eastend. His moving down to the States to take up ranch work in Wyoming. His growing love for girlfriend Nancy, whose picture he had in his wallet when he died. His decision to join the U.S. military. His service in France as a reconnaissance armoured car commander. His death by an anti-armour round fired from a German tank. The 69 years wherein his family searched fruitlessly for his body while fighting an intransigent U.S. military

bureaucracy. His rediscovery in France in 2013 mistakenly buried in a German war grave thanks to some phenomenal detective work. And his final journey home to Eastend and the hills he loved.

After the funeral service was completed family members and guests drove out to the Eastend Cemetery just as the sun began to shine brightly down on the glowing whitemud cliffs in the distance.

It was the moment of the Gordon family’s final goodbye to their long lost uncle as U.S. Army pallbearers placed his casket on the grave-site with elaborate ceremony and began to fold the flag draped over him into a neat triangle for presentation to the surviving Gordon family members. The Royal Regina Rifles fired out one last salute.

After the ceremony concluded an impromptu tribute by the U.S. military veterans from Run for the Wall began as one by one the veterans approached Private Gordon’s casket to place a medallion of remembrance and to offer one final salute to their fallen brother-in-arms.

Retired Marine Corps Colonel Les Williams led the riders from Run for the Wall, a veterans’ advocacy group seeking to bring other U.S. soldiers still missing in action home, last Wednesday. When asked about his feelings on this day as Private Gordon finally came home to Eastend Col. Williams began to cry.

“It means a lot to everybody here,” said a choked up Williams. “I think there is just something about this story that

catches everybody that you don’t hear every day. This man has been missing for 69 years. We just can’t imagine what it must be like for the family. This is what gets to us… These are all veterans. They have had people die in front of them. They have had people recovered in front of them. They have had people not recovered in front of them. So they have a real finger on the pulse of this type of thing.”

The funeral was a real international affair as representatives from four countries: the United States, Canada, France, and Germany were all on hand to pay their final respects. Alain Bertholet, a retired mayor of the Normandy village of Larré near where Private Gordon was killed, was on tour of Canada with his wife Catherine when they heard from the Medicine Hat media about Gordon’s story.

They decided to make a detour down to Eastend to honour this fallen son of two nations.

“During the Second World War there were 50,000 Canadians who died and 7,000 are buried just in the area where we live,” said a tearful Bertholet. “We go often to these cemeteries where Canadian families ask us to go put a poppy, a flag, and a message or take pictures of their sons’ graves … Today was a very moving moment for us. It’s very important to be here because we are so grateful for all of you.”

Lt. Col. Ralf Heimrich, a defense attaché for the German embassy stationed in Ottawa, also came down to Eastend to represent his country at Lawrence Gordon’s funeral. Heimrich said it has been his government’s honour to take care of Private Gordon’s body for these many years, and he was very happy his government was able to help return this unknown soldier to his identity and his family after so many decades.

“It was an honour for me to take part in this ceremony,” said Heimrich, as he paid tribute to Gordon grave-side in full dress uniform. “It is a wonderful event that an unknown and missing soldier, 70 years after he died, could be brought back to this soil and in his family and can be buried under his name.”

American filmmaker and journalist Jed Henry spearheaded the most recent search for Gordon’s body from the get go. And it was largely through Henry’s efforts Gordon was finally found. He was in Eastend to bring this chapter of his own life to a close and shoot the final scenes for a documentary he is working on about this story to be released next year. Henry said the repercussions of finally bringing Private Gordon home hadn’t sunk in yet for him, but he felt he had fulfilled his obligation to his grandfather, who was a sergeant in Gordon’s reconnaissance unit during the war, to bring the last of his missing boys home.

“I have had a picture of Lawrence on the door to my house that I go out every day and see there since November 2011,” explained Henry. “I promised to advocate for him and do what I could. And if I found him I was going to bring it here and put it on his grave. To do that at some point today — that will be the time it really gets emotional for me.”

Of course, the day was most special for the Gordon family itself who searched in vain for three generations for their lost son. During the funeral ceremony, the Gordon family was presented officially with Private Gordon’s Purple Heart, Good Conduct Medal and a Gold Star for the death of a loved one in combat in service to the United States government.

Lawrence R. Gordon, Private Gordon’s namesake nephew, said the funeral and burial of his uncle in Eastend last Wednesday had brought closure to their entire family.

“I said when I walked out of the funeral service you are a little bit numb. There has been a whole rollercoaster ride of emotions throughout the course of the day,” said Gordon. “I don’t think there is any doubt Uncle Lawrence would be very happy about being home. I know that my father and my uncle who are buried here in Eastend, and my grandfather who’s buried here, would all be very happy that he’s home.”

PHOTOS BY TIM KALINOWSKI

Originally published in The Advance on August 19, 2014.