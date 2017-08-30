High School Sports Season Is Underway!

BY DEB REAMER, Athletic Coordinator

With school beginning on Sept 5, the high school sports season is underway! There will be 5 fall sports – football, cross country, golf, soccer and volleyball.

The first championship will take place on Saturday, Sept 9 when the SWAC district golf tournament takes place in Eastend at Streambank Golf Course. Tee off time is 10:00 a.m. with golfers playing 18 holes. Boys and girls will be competing in both team and individual categories. The top 3 females and top 3 males, as well as the top female team and top male team, will advance to the SHSAA provincial championships which are in Estevan on Sept 22 & 23. Students in grades 9-12 are eligible to participate in golf. Good luck to our golfers!

There are four football teams competing in 3 categories:

Gull Lake Lions will take part in 6 man football. Their first game is Friday, Sept 8 when they travel to Central Butte to take on the Bulldogs.

Shaunavon and Maple Creek will both be in the same conference in 9 man football. The Maple Creek Redmen will travel to Shaunavon Shadows on Friday, Sept 1 for a “Friday night under the lights” game with kick-off going at 7:00 p.m. Maple Creek will then host Lumsden on Frida, Sept 8.

Swift Current Colts will compete in the 12 man category playing in the Moose Jaw football league. The Colts open their season on Sept 9 when they travel to Weyburn.

Both the Swift Current Ardens and Colts soccer teams will be taking part in the Moose Jaw Soccer league and both will be defending their league titles. The Ardens start their season on Sat, Sept 9 when they host Weyburn while the Colts will open their season at home on Sept 13 as Moose Jaw Peacock comes to town.

Please note there is a volleyball officials’ clinic set for Wednesday, September 6 at the Swift Current Comp lecture theater. Start time is 6:30 p.m. This is open to the public and free to attend. There will be a fee if you wish to register as an SVA (Sask Volleyball Association) official.