Frechette & Thomsen to play Ghostown Blues

Lyrically refreshing and musically diverse Roots-Folk

MAPLE CREEK – Ghostown Blues and Maple Creek Small Venue Concert Events are pleased to announce Dan Frechette & Laurel Thomsen, will perform at Ghostown Blues B&B on Wednesday, May 31st at 7:30 pm.

“Described by The Monterey Herald, as “a match made in heaven,” YouTube served as yenta to pair the rare musical chemistry of Dan Frechette, guitar/vocals, and Laurel Thomsen, violin/vocals. Lyrically refreshing and musically diverse, this Canadian- American duo bring their eclectic Roots-Folk magic to Ghostown Blues.

Over the past three years the duo has toured extensively throughout the U.S. and Canada, releasing three albums of their diverse and uplifting original material, and as a concert reviewer in Tappen, British Columbia wrote, with “their energy, winsome personalities, and toe-tapping rhythms, keeping audiences engaged with every song”.

Frechette is considered to be one of Canada’s leading talents on acoustic guitar and harmonica, performing high-energy, entertaining, and soulful concerts throughout North America and Europe since 1992. A prolific songwriter (1300 songs and counting), he penned The Duhks’ hit singles, “Mists of Down Below” and “You Don’t See It”. ‘Sing Out!’ magazine called Dan “one of the most talented singer-songwriters I’ve heard in a long time.”

Thomsen is a genre-bending violinist, composer, and songwriter, who combines the tone and emotional range of classical training with a diverse palate of fiddle styles and acoustic genres. Also, a respected educator, writer, and podcaster, she has been teaching violin, viola, and fiddle since the tender age of 14, has been a Strings Magazine contributor since 2010 and was featured on the front page of The New York Times as a pioneer in the world of online Skype teaching.

Dan Frechette & Laurel Thomsen will be a show that is not to be missed!”

To learn more about Dan& Laurel and hear some of their tunes, visit http://www.danandlarel.ca

More information and concert seat reservations are available at http://www.listeningroomnetwork.com/venueEdit/editFlyer.php?eventID=ymjSKCA20170531

Guests are invited to bring your own beverages and a snack to share. There will be a collection box for music by donations (Suggested $20 per person) with all proceeds to the artist.

The intimate setting in the Old Church at Ghostown Blues provides a unique setting placed on the grounds of a western themed B&B. The B&B Open from May 1st until the end of October is full service bed and breakfast near the scenic Cypress Hills. At Ghostown Blues you can experience the organic beauty that remains in the craftsmanship preserved in their high quality, unique accommodations. Sit by the fire and enjoy the quiet solitude while you enjoy the sunset. Put your feet up on the veranda & enjoy a glass of wine or have your supper out of the back of an original 1925 chuck wagon. Experience the historic buildings, wagons and structures Greg has spent many years acquiring, relocating and restoring from the pioneer years on the Canadian Prairies. Ghostown Blues is one of, if not the only place in Canada where you can experience a feeling of connection to the land and spirit the early settlers must have felt when they risked it all for a better life in a new land.