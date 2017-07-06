Saskatchewan’s annual summer free fishing weekend is July 8 and 9. Since 1989, one weekend is designated each summer when residents and visitors may fish in any of Saskatchewan’s public waters open to sport fishing without purchasing a fishing licence.

“Sport fishing is one of many outdoor activities that Saskatchewan has to offer,” Environment Minister Scott Moe said. “This weekend is an excellent opportunity for people of all ages to enjoy the sport of fishing and to recognize the importance of our fish and aquatic resources.”

Each year, approximately 250,000 people sport fish in Saskatchewan, including more than 50,000 out-of-province anglers.

Anyone planning to take advantage of the free fishing weekend is reminded that all other fishing regulations, including possession limits and reduced limits on some lakes and rivers, remain in effect. Free fishing weekend does not apply in national parks and anyone taking fish out of the province must purchase a licence.

More information about fishing in Saskatchewan can be found in the 2017 Anglers’ Guide, available wherever angling licences are sold, or online at www.saskatchewan.ca/fishing.