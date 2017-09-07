Fundraiser will help to upgrade campground facilities

It promises to be a weekend filled with music, games, and fun during Frontier’s Canada 150 Celebration which will be held September 22-24.

The activities will begin Friday evening with the start of the Frontier Flyer’s 1st Annual Fall Slow Pitch Tournament. To enter a team (3 girls/team minimum), call Keegan Ham at 306-296-7400 or Dayton Fossum at 306-750-3601. Entry fee is $100. There is a guarantee of 3 games and there will also be a Home Run Derby. Celebrate finishing up a not so great year of Harvest and come out to play some ball! There will be a food booth as well as a beer garden on Friday and Saturday night.

The fun and food will start bright and early on Saturday morning with the Pancake Breakfast in the Frontier Hall from 8:00 to 10:00 am, followed by the parade at 10:30 am. There will also be tours available of the HoneyBee Manufacturing plant where they assemble combine headers. These tours will be held on Saturday following the parade at 11:30 am and again at 2:00 pm. Anyone interested in putting an entry into the parade will assemble at 10:15 am at the vacant lot west of the Village office. For more information about the parade, please contact Owen Vasseur at 306-296-7770.

“Sunday in the Park” will start off with a joint church service in the commencing at 11:00 AM. Please bring your own lawn chair. This will be followed by local entertainment and children’s games behind the Senior Citizens Centre. A Norwegian and Filipino Food Booth will be set up from 1:00 to 3:00 PM. Young and old can enjoy the horse rides, games, and music! Everyone is welcome to stay and enjoy the Beef Supper from 5:00 to 7:00 PM.

Anyone wishing to volunteer for various events, please contact Brady Berg or Payton Miller. Donations of silent auction items, as well as cash donations, are greatly appreciated and can be dropped off at the Village of Frontier office. Cash donations will help offset the expenses of the day and/or the campground upgrades.

In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved into the Hall.

PHOTO BY KATE WINQUIST