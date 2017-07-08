Garden Destinations: Bonus Part 3

By Jackie Bantle

Last week, I received a call from a fellow named Bud T. Spud. He was a little upset that I had not mentioned garden destinations in Eastern Canada. After all, Bud The Spud is from “the bright red mud.” I assured Bud that I would continue with a few garden destination recommendations for the East. That cheered Bud right up and so he’s back “rollin’ down the highway smilin’” (lyrics from Bud the Spud by Stompin’ Tom Connor).

Even though the Ottawa tulip festival is over for this year there is an even bigger horticulture event just across the Ottawa River in Gatineau, Quebec this summer. Mosaiculture 2017 is held in Jacques-Cartier Park. Mosaiculture is a unique horticulture technique that creates art works from plants. Over 40 bigger-than-life sculptures of people, animals and objects have been created using plants and horticulture techniques. Mosaiculture is free and runs from June 30-October 15, 2017 (www.mosaicanada.ca/index-en).

Jardins de Quatre-Ventes (Garden of Four Winds) is 147 km northeast of Quebec City near the small town of La Malbaie. Twenty-four separate gardens cover the 20-acre site. The garden is considered one of the most ambitious gardens of North America. While it is a private garden, it is open to the public for several days each summer. Unfortunately, the 2017 season is already sold out. Tickets for the 2018 garden tours go on sale in December. Check the website for dates and tickets (http://cepas.qc.ca/jardins-de-quatre-vents/).

On the south shore of the St. Lawrence on the Gaspe Peninsula is the Reford Gardens or Jardins de Métis. In 1926, Elsie Reford inherited Estevan Lodge and, over the next 30 summers, she transformed the fishing camp into the current 20-acre public garden. The garden is filled with perennials including lilies, azaleas, roses, peonies, and primulas and has one of the largest gentian gardens in the world. Open from June to mid-October (www.refordgardens.com/english/).

Just south of the Quebec-New Brunswick border is the New Brunswick Botanical garden (15 Rue Principale, Saint-Jacques district, Edmonston). Located in a provincial park, the 7-hectare garden is the largest arboretum east of Montreal with over 80,000 plants. Seven themed gardens (including herb and medicinal garden, the Celestial Garden (Khronos), Mosaicultures and greenhouses) both entertain and educate the public about plant life and their conservation. Open daily from May until the end of September (www.jardinnbgarden.com/en/).

When visiting New Brunswick, Kingsbrae Garden (220 Kings Street) in coastal St. Andrews-by-the-Sea comes highly recommended. The garden boasts over 50,000 different perennials in themed gardens, ponds, streams and old growth Acadian forest. Nineteen themed gardens include a container garden, knot and rose garden, bird & butterfly garden and therapeutic garden. This year, the garden opened mid-May and will close in mid-October (www.kingsbraegarden.com/).

No gardener’s visit to the east coast in the fall would be complete without a stop at Howard Dill’s Giant Pumpkin Farm (400 College Road, Windsor, Nova Scotia). If you have grown a Dill’s Atlantic Giant Pumpkin, the seed originated at this farm. The year I visited the farm, the largest pumpkin on display was over 1300 lbs! In addition to seeing large pumpkins, scarecrows and harvest displays throughout the countryside, Windsor, NS holds their annual pumpkin regatta in early October. Paddlers hollow out a pumpkin and use that as their only means of flotation while racing the 800 m across Lake Pesaquid (www.howarddill.com/dill-farm.html).

Finally, if you get a chance to visit Prince Edward Island (Bud’s home), be sure to check out the Potato Museum (1 Dewar Lane, O’Leary, PEI; www.canadianpotatomuseum.info), look for the fields of potatoes and run your bare feet through the ‘bright red mud.’ Happy travels this summer!

Jackie is a horticulturist living in Saskatoon.

