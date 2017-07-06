Garden Destinations Part II

BY JACKIE BANTLE

When visitors think of gardens in British Columbia, Butchart Gardens is top-of-mind. On Vancouver Island, just northwest of downtown Victoria, Butchart Gardens is a spectacular 22-hectare garden containing thousands of trees, shrubs, vines, perennials and annuals. On the site of an old concrete factory, ‘The Sunken Garden’ was the first garden created by Jennie Butchart in 1921. From those humble beginnings, Butchart Gardens was declared a national and historical site in 2004.

If you can’t make it to ‘the island,’ have no fear: the gardens in the lower BC mainland will not disappoint. Just south of Vancouver’s downtown core is VanDusen Garden (5251 Oak Street). It was opened in 1975 with plants from the world over. Theme gardens to see at VanDusen include: Elizabethan Maze, Stone Garden, Scottish Shelter, Heather Garden, Vegetable Garden and Korean Pavilion.

A short drive east of VanDusen, the Bloedel Conservatory (4600 Cambie Street) lies within Queen Elizabeth Park. Created in 1969, it is an indoor tropical garden that contains more than 120 free-flying exotic birds and 500 plants. Areas include the Tropical Rainforest habitat, Sub-tropical habitat ecosystem and Desert zone.

East to Manitoba, stop for a picnic at the International Peace Gardens adjacent to the Peace Garden Border Crossing at Bottineau, North Dakota and Boissevain, Manitoba. The 3.65 square mile park was established in 1932 as a symbol of the peaceful relationship between Canada and the USA. Over 150,000 annual flowers are planted yearly. The park is open, free-of-charge, throughout the summer from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm.

Continuing east, Burlington, Ontario is the home of the Royal Botanical Gardens (680 Plains Road W) on the western tip of Lake Ontario. Four distinct formal gardens (Hendrie Park, Laking Garden, Rock Garden and the Arboretum) lie within an 1100-hectare nature reserve, nestled into the slopes of the Niagara Escarpment World Biosphere Reserve. There is also a Mediterranean Greenhouse onsite and 27 km of nature trails.

Gardeners may want to make at least two stops in Toronto. The Toronto Botanic Garden (777 Lawrence Ave. East) is north of downtown near the Don Mills suburb. Opened in 1958, this 4-acre site contains 17 themed ‘city-sized’ gardens, among them: the Arrival Courtyard, Westview Terrace, Woodland Walk and Entry Garden Walk as well as two rooftop gardens.

Adjacent to the Toronto Botanic Garden is the Edwards Gardens, a former estate garden. The original owner and creator, Rupert E. Edwards, sold the garden to the Metro (Toronto) Council in 1955; it was subsequently opened as a park in 1956. The Edwards Gardens feature annuals, perennials, wildflowers and some unique rockery.

No visit to the Niagara Falls region is complete without a winery tour and a visit to the Niagara Parks Botanical Gardens (2565 Niagara Parkway, Niagara Falls, Ontario). Opened in 1936, formal European style gardens with 40 hectares of walkways, roses, herbs, vegetables, shrubs and trees are a sight to behold. The garden is open 24/7 to the public. Don’t miss the butterfly conservatory with tropical plants and butterflies fluttering by.

Via Rail website, www.canadasgardenroute.ca, has a more complete list of Canadian gardening destinations and events. If you are travelling elsewhere in the world (including the USA), check out www.gardenvisit.com.

And if you can’t travel far this summer; visit your own or your neighbours’ gardens because “No two gardens are the same. No two days are the same in one garden.” – Hugh Johnson.

Jackie is a horticulturist living in Saskatoon.

