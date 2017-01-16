Gogo to get his groove on in at the Lyric Theatre

Coming to the Lyric Theatre on Saturday, January 28th is David Gogo backed by Bill Hicks on drums and Jay Stevens on bass, who together create the David Gogo Trio.

David Gogo’s groove-fueled blend of blues and rock is the basis for a singular and storied music career. His songs have been featured in film and television and are regularly played on blues radio programs the world over. He has earned numerous Canadian blues accolades, including five JUNO nominations, a Western Canadian Music Award, a CBC Saturday Night Blues Award, and multiple Maple Blues Awards. He has thirty years of performing and hundreds of thousands of tour miles under his belt.

Vicksburg Call is Gogo’s fourteenth release and is poised to add even more acclaim to his already impressive inventory. Undoubtedly a rockin’ blues album, it was recorded in Gogo’s hometown of Nanaimo, British Columbia. The new studio has a live, intimate atmosphere, which yielded an overall grittier sound with lots of feeling. The new album also has more of a “band feel” to it than previous albums, making the songs feel more like the live show. Additionally, Gogo was inspired to make use of a wider range of guitars from his extensive collection that had him playing and writing outside of his usual approach.

You will not want to miss David Gogo! Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at Pharmasave. Doors will open at 7:30pm and the music will begin at 8:30pm. For more information about the show or the Blenders Music Series check out our website, www.blendersmusic.ca, or contact Shann Gowan at 306-778-2686, or srgowan@yourlink.ca.