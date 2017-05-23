A very good reason to cry

By Christalee Froese

I cried.

It’s been happening a lot these days.

But they’re not sad tears, as I often have to explain to those around me who are in shock when they see my face contort and my eyes spill over.

These tears of mine are happy tears. They’re joyful tears. They’re thankful tears. They’re tears for so many things.

When we adopted our daughter Journey from China five years ago, I could not have imagined that this is what it would be like. I could not have imagined all of these tears, all of this joy and all of this pure amazement.

You see, our dear girl is a ‘girly girl’—something I never was, but something I fully appreciate. She loves anything that sparkles, and I just happen to love buying these things for her, whether they are hair clips, dresses or shoes. We can spend hours together oohing and awing over sequined skirts, shiny leggings, and patent-leather flats.

Sometimes, when she tries something super sparkly on and I’m standing there watching her parade it around in all of her six-year-old glory, I simply start to tear up. There is no explanation, except for the fact that here she is, this little gem of a girl, all glitzy and happy and shiny.

She is here, with me. And even if she were to be modeling a paper bag, I’d still cry. It’s not really about her attire at all, it’s about the girl—the strong-willed, adorable little girl who is wearing them.

She also loves to dance, and I love to take her to any and all things dance-related. At practices and competitions, I marvel at the tap dancers, the jazz dancers, and the hip-hoppers. At recitals, I clap after each amazing dance, no matter what genre or who is on stage.

And I cry. I cry at the slow ballet performances in particular, but I have been known to cry during an up-tempo lyrical dance, or during a particularly impactful tap solo or hip-hop number as well.

This past weekend Journey was in the annual end-of-the-year dance recital and I cried so hard, I almost needed medical attention for dehydration. A fellow dance mom even reached over to me at one point to hold my arm, assuming that if I cried any harder I would topple right off my chair.

It’s just that all of the dances were so beautiful—the lilting lyrical solo; the ‘magic tutu’ group ballet with my daughter in it; and the heavenly ballet number performed to an acoustic version of Leonard Cohen’s poetic ‘Hallelujah’.

I cry for so many things when I cry these ugly cries of mine.

I cry in gratitude for my girl, and all the girls, and all the boys, who have legs and arms and parents and dance teachers and the ability to dance because they want to dance. I cry for those who can’t dance, or won’t get to dance. I cry for Journey’s biological mother who will never get to see her dance. I cry because I get to see her. I cry because she does have arms and legs and she loves to dance and she gets to dance.

I cry! And the only reason I’m telling you this long story is so that you will appreciate every little thing you have: your kids, other people’s kids, grand kids, the neighbour kids, because, without all of them, the happy tears of life would stream down a lot less often.

