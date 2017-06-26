Good things come in threes too

BY CHRISTALEE FROESE

They say bad things come in threes, but what about good things?

I say they come in threes too.

The first of my threes came last week when it was garage-sale weekend in my small rural town. My six-year-old daughter is a garage-sale fanatic. She simply adores pouring over junk, gathering it in her clutches and hinting to her mother how much she needs a particular item.

She is drawn to anything sparkly, whether it be gold-embossed picture frames, glitter-encrusted shoes or shimmering toys. At one particular garage sale just down the street, she was mesmerized by a gold lamé purse. It practically called out her name as we walked into the garage. It was sparkly, shiny and golden—three of her favourite things. She grabbed it, swung the long chain strap over her shoulder and sauntered over to me like she had just been crowned the Queen of Sheba.

Before I could say, ‘No, you do not need ANOTHER SPARKLY PURSE,’ the garage sale host had given her the golden clutch for free.

That was good thing #1 (in my daughter’s world).

The second came as I saw a white truck pull into our driveway. The driver, a Mr. Tim Stoppler, hopped out, opened the tailgate and lugged a huge tub of sand into our yard.

This act of generosity and kindness began during an innocent conversation a few days earlier at the local ice cream shop. I had mentioned to Tim to that my daughter really needed some ‘good’ sand for her sandbox. I was after the nice smooth stuff that could be easily molded into castles and freely sifted into beautiful ‘cake flour’.

Tim, an area farmer, instantly said, ‘I’ve got some that is perfect.’ And low and behold, three days later, Tim drives up to my house with a giant vat of ‘perfect’ sand and delivers it for free.

That was good thing #2 (in my daughter’s world).

Later that week, my mom and a few friends offered to take my daughter and I out for lunch in the nearby town of Indian Head. With our hair freshly washed and our lip gloss on, Journey and I sauntered into the new location of Sherry’s on Grand.

The floral and gift boutique and eatery caused Journey to light up like a Christmas tree as she spied the sparkly jewelry, the bedazzled pens and the glittery gold stationary. The euphoria did not stop there as we sat down to dine on lobster-studded salad, pineapple-infused flatbread and a simply over-the-top caramel apple that was not only covered in milk chocolate, but was adorned with colourful sprinkles as well.

We were in lunch-time heaven as we sipped on our iced teas on Sherry’s outdoor deck and gobbled down our desserts. All of these blissful events that afternoon would have been good things in my book, but the best was reserved for last as shop owner Sherry Karpa arrived at our table with a powdery pink bouquet.

She presented my daughter with a lovely rose, a spectacular mum and a handful of carnations, all of which were wrapped in a sparkly golden ribbon (to match my daughters shimmery sequined dress and blindingly shiny gold lamé garage-sale purse).

That was good thing #3 (in my daughter’s world).

And as all of you parents know, anything that is a good thing in your kids’ worlds is usually also a good thing in your world.

So it is that I recount my blessings for you today in this column.

Bad things might seem to come in threes, but so do good things and the good people who make them happen. Thank you Annette, Tim and Sherry for brightening one little girl’s world (and her momma’s world too).

Email comments to Lcfroese@sasktel.net and follow Christalee Froese’s 21days2joy Blog at 21days2joy.wordpress.com.