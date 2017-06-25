Gordon honoured with SHSAA Award of Merit

Submitted by Deb Reamer, Athletic Coordinator

The SHSAA (Saskatchewan High Schools Athletic Association) held its AGM in Humboldt on June 21-23. The delegation from the southwest included SHSAA president Val Gordon (Eastend), assistant director/LEADS rep Mark Benesh (Chinook SD), Chinook board rep Susan Mouland (Vanguard), officials rep Tyson Krause (Maple Creek), SWAC President Alisa Cooper (Cabri), SWAC vice president Janna Walker (Swift Current Comp), Chinook administrator Ian Rewcastle (Hodgeville), delegate Chris Sharp (Maple Creek) and athletic coordinator Deb Reamer. Approximately 160 attendees from every part of the province were in attendance. It was a busy 2 days discussing and voting on resolutions concerning high school sports. Thanks to SHSAA and our hosts from Horizon Central district for an informative conference.

SHSAA along with SWAC (Southwest Athletic Conference) honour the dedicated individuals who help make high school sport possible. Each of the 14 districts in the province honor one female coach, one male coach and one official. The Southwest winners for 2016/17 are as follows:

Female Coach – Lori Kendall of Ponteix. Lori has been a long time coach in both junior and senior curling. Thank you, Lori!

Male coach – Len Fyfe of Frontier. Len has coached many high school sports but his main passions are volleyball and badminton. Thank you, Len!

Official – Doug Judiesch of Swift Current. Doug is a long time dedicated basketball official. Thanks, Doug!

One person from each district is also selected as the Service Award recipient. This award is presented to an individual who has provided outstanding leadership and service and the promotion of high school athletics in the District. This year’s deserving winner is Chris Sharp of Maple Creek. Chris has taught and coached for 20 years. Chris has coached many high school sports but his passion has always centered around badminton and track & field. Chris has also served as SWAC President and maintains our website as well as doing our track & field entries. Chris received his award at the SHSAA AGM in Humboldt on June 22. We congratulate Chris!

The SHSAA honors a select few individuals every year with the Award of Merit. The Merit Award is to honour people who have given outstanding leadership and service to the SHSAA and to the promotion of high school athletics in the province. This year one of the recipients was Valerie Gordon of Eastend School. We congratulate Val on her 31 years of service to high school sport. She is a most deserving recipient and joins a list of SW past winners that include Don & Marilyn Szakacs, Albert Sullivan, Gerry Elmslie, Doug Lyon, Jim Bobick, Larry Lafrentz, Ken Mathers, Rosalie Flynn, Chris Wenner and Tim Miller. We also congratulate Val on her return as SHSAA president. She will be serving a second term of president from 2017-2019.

Thank you to the outgoing 2016/17 SWAC executive:

President: Alisa Cooper (Cabri)

Vice President: Janna Walker (SCCHS)

Secretary & Officials Commissioner: Tyson Krause (Maple Creek)

Treasurer: Trish Carleton (Ponteix).

We welcome our incoming executive for 2017/18:

President: Janna Walker (SCCHS)

Vice President: Jennifer Foley (Shaunavon)

Secretary: Talena Scott (Ponteix)

Treasurer: Trish Carleton (Ponteix)

Officials Comissioner: Tyson Krause (Maple Creek).

As the school year draws to a close, we would like to recognize all our athletes, coaches, officials and fans. Have a wonderful summer!