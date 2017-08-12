Greyhounds and Badgers compete at provincial championship

Hounds advance to playoff round; Badgers still in the hunt

BY KATE WINQUIST

The Provincial Senior Mens AA Tier 5 Baseball Championship is being held at Windthorst this weekend and features a couple of southwest teams.

The Gull Lake Greyhounds and Shaunavon Badgers are competing with teams from Regina, Beechy, Kenaston, Redvers and Windthorst to see who will reign supreme in the province.

Games started Friday with the Regina Red Dogs coming out on top of a 8-7 eight inning affair against the hometown Windthorst Pirates. The Redvers A’s defeated the Beechy Breakers by a 12-5 score. Gull Lake took to the field in their first contest against the Kenaston Cannons and came away with a 4-1 victory. Meanwhile, Windthorst came from behind to defeat the Shaunavon Badgers 7-5.

The first contest on Saturday featured a thrilling battle between Kenaston and Redvers. Some great defensive plays and an inside-the-park homer highlighted the contest in which the A’s came out on top to improve their record to 2-0. Kenaston’s record dropped to 0-2.

The Greyhounds played their second game of the round-robin at 11:30 am against the Beechy Breakers. The Hounds got off to a quick start and cruised to a 12-2 win. The Badgers lost another heartbreaker to the Regina Red Dogs in the other morning contest 8-7. This game was played in Kipling.

As a result of these games, the Beechy Breakers and Kenaston Cannons will meet in a winner take all game to determine 3rd Place in Pool A. The winner of that game will then face the Windthorst Pirates, who placed 2nd in Pool B, in the first quarter final of the Tournament.

We will update you with Sunday’s schedule, following tonight’s quarter final.

Thank you to the Village of Windthorst for the updates and to Laura Kish for the photos.