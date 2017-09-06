Gull Lake Fire Chief to receive Saskatchewan Protective Services Medal

BY KATE WINQUIST

The Saskatchewan Protective Services Medal will be handed out to Gull Lake Fire Chief Bentley Gibson.

Gibson, who has been the fire chief in Gull Lake for the past 27 years, will be recognized at a special ceremony at Government House in Regina on September 12.

Established in 2003, the Saskatchewan Protective Services Medal recognizes exemplary long service for individuals working in a direct capacity to protect people and/or property, and supervisory personnel in the public service sectors who ensure the safety, security, and protection of Saskatchewan citizens. These individuals set high standards and strive for excellence in their duties so everyone in Saskatchewan can live safe and secure lives. The Saskatchewan Protective Services Medal honours protective services providers and focuses attention on the efforts and work of police, fire and emergency professionals, and others working in the field of safety and security.