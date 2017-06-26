Gull Lake School Students Receive Recognition On Colour Night

To Our GLS Families,
Another year is just about in the books …
We need to say good-bye to a few staff members that will not be returning next school year, thank you to: Joyce Sunde, Paulette Bradley, Shannon Mitchell, Cathy Knudsen, and Carlin Lee.
We would also like to give a big shout out and congratulations to Bev Dutton who is retiring from teaching this year. Bev’s years of dedication to GLS students, the French and SS programs, and curling teams is appreciated and her expertise will be missed.
GLS staff would like to take this opportunity to thank the students for all their hard work and dedication. We were very pleased and proud to see so many of our students receive academic recognition on Colour Night.
We have 67% of Middle Year students (grade 6-8) on honour roll achieving an 80% or higher in all core subjects. As well as 55% of High School students (grade 9-12) on honour roll.
With the hard work and dedication of students, families, and teachers 88% of elementary students are meeting or exceeding grade level expectation in reading. And 90% are meeting or exceeding expectations in overall math concepts.
Our students achieve all of this while also participating in a number of extra-curricular activities put on by both the school and the community. They have helped to build new jumping pits, raised money for jump rope for heart, raised money for the local daycare, put on drama productions and band concerts, hosted our first track meet, and were active members of the student leadership council (SLC) and much much more …
They compete at a high level both academically and in all the extra things they do! It is the time of year to be proud of what they have accomplished as well as look forward to next year and all the potential in our school.
Finally, a big thank-you to you, the families, for all of your dedication and support! We appreciate the extra minutes you spend practicing math facts, recording reading minutes, supporting hot lunches and endless amounts of different fundraisers. Your support does not go unnoticed! Thank you!
We look forward to next year and all the excitement a new year brings!
Enjoy the summer!
Adele Kirwan, Marla Poisson and the GLS staff
ACADEMIC AWARDS
Arts Education
- Destiny Martin
Music
- Brenlyn Butts
Mathematics Award
- Daegan Klink
Biology
- Clayton Brazier
Chemistry
- Carson Ferriss
History 30: Canadian Studies
- Clayton Brazier
English
- Clayton Brazier
Physics
- Carson Ferriss
Calculus 30
- Carson Ferriss
Grade 6
- McKenna Radtke
Grade 7
- Chenielle Elviss
Grade 8
- Baylee Kirwan
Grade 9
- Kyan Swan & Kysha Doroteo
Grade 10
- Aidan Slade
Grade 11
- Leah Kozroski
H.G. Kerley
- Clayton Brazier
Honour Roll
Grade 6
- Kylie Beattie
- Kaydence Haithwaite
- Autum Kenington
- Ashton Kirwan
- Yena Ryu
- Adam Zanidean
Grade 7
- Madison Dysart
- Ciara Fenwick
- Kelsey Jensen
- Annika Kirk
- Evan Kobley
- Ayden Lamarre
- Tyson Myers
- Ramona Sawatsky
Grade 8
- Callie Bye
- Tanner Davies
- Kalynn Hodgins
- Alex Kozroski
- Zachary Sumner
- Kaelyn Tremain
Grade 9
- Tori Bakken
- Carleigh Fredbjornson
- Mackenzie Marshall
- Shayla Paul
- Chase Reynolds
- Payton Stenson
- Lisa To
Grade 10
- Morgan Armstrong
- Brenlynn Butts
- Anthony Lamarre
- Felicia Martin
- Jacey McCarty
- Daylan Radtke
- Jina Ryu
Grade 11
- David Brady
- Quentin Bucheler
- Rhys Bye
- Brittney Krogsgaard
- Taylor Kirwan
- Samantha Perry
Grade 12
- Megan Cobler
- Hannah DeMars
- Emma Evans
- Destiny Martin
- Brylan Radtke
- Kelsey Roen
- Shea Slade
- Dayne Stenson
- Saeid Zanidean
Honour Roll Distinction
Grade 6
- Andrei Doroteo
- Sean Doroteo
- Treigh-ann Girodat
- Jada Harvey
- Sadie Keller
- Olivia Kirwan
- Abby Orton
- Brayden Sumner
- Presley Tardif
- Kevin To
- Charli Wilson
Grade 7
- Hunter Benjamin
- Chenielle Elviss
- Carter Girodat
- Miranda Hughes
- Colton Leahy
- Sarah McMillan
- Janzen Sommer
- Keesyn Swan
- Jesstin Toney
- Dayne Zanidean
Grade 8
- Althea Doroteo
- Jalayna Holizki
- Baylee Kirwan
- Kiara Slabik
- Brody Slade
- Jasmine Temoshawsky
Grade 9
- Kysha Doroteo
- Jewelya Murray
- Kyan Swan
Grade 10
- Sara El-Ezaby
- Braiden Leppa
- Abby Olson
- Nikita Trapp
- Leila Zanidean
Grade 11
- Sara Harvey
Grade 12
- Callen Boutin
- Carson Ferriss
- Laura Fiddler
- Reece Girodat
- Cassie Jans
- Daegan Klink
- Jessie Olson
Honour Roll Great Distinction
Grade 6
- Cassie Alto-Bollman
- Emma Brost
- McKenna Radtke
- Calista Toney
Grade 10
- Aidan Slade
Grade 11
- Leah Kozroski
Grade 12
- Clayton Brazier
Drama (Dedication)
- Jayden Davies
Drama (Rising Star)
- Samantha Perry
Games Club
- Chess – Tanner Davies
- Gamesmanship – Kaydence Haithwaite
ATHLETIC AWARDS
Lions Football
- Wayne Aldag Memorial Cup – MVP – Dayne Stenson
- Fred Peterson Memorial – Rookie of the Year – Anthony Lamarre & Daylan Radtke
- Paul Gibson Memorial – Heart & Desire – Callen Boutin
- Jason Wolfater Memorial – Mr. Defense – Brylan Radtke
Junior Girls Volleyball (Grades 6-7)
- Most Improved – McKenna Radtke
- Love of the Game – Emma Brost
- MVP – Miranda Hughes
Junior Girls Volleyball (Gr. 8-9)
- Most Valuable Player – Lisa To
- Most Improved – Kaelyn Tremain
- Team Spirit Award – Chase Reynolds
Junior Boys Volleyball (Gr. 6-9)
- Most Improved Player – Levi Bakken
- Team Player – Tyson Myers
- MVP – Brayden Myers
Senior Girls Volleyball
- MVP – Hannah DeMars
- Leadership – Laura Fiddler
- Unsung Hero – Cassie Jans
Junior Girls Basketball
- MVP – Jewelya Murray
- Most Improved – Kysha Doroteo
Senior Girls Basketball
- Most Dedicated Player – Kysha Doroteo
- Most Valuable Player – Laura Fiddler/ Cassie Jans
- Hardest Working Player – Kelsey Roen
Track & Field
- Top Junior Female – Baylee Kirwan
- Top Junior Male – Zach Sumner
- Junior Heart and Desire – Brandt Leppa
- Top Senior Male – Aidan Slade
- Senior Heart and Desire – Rhys Bye
Junior Curling
- Emma Brost
- Jewelya Murray
- Senior Curling
- Sheridan Gibson
- Ally McPhee
Senior Badminton
- Top male – Branson Woodward
- Top female – Reece Girodat
Junior Badminton
- Male Athlete – Brayden Myers
- Female Athlete – Kysha Doroteo
Fred’s Trophies Dedication to Sports
- Female – Laura Fiddler
- Male – Quentin Bucheler
Codi Migneault Memorial Outstanding Middle Years Athlete
- Male – Zach Sumner
- Female – Baylee Kirwan
Larry Lafrentz Male and Female Athletes of the Year (Outstanding Athletes)
- Male – Callen Boutin
- Female – Cassie Jans
Top House
- Howe
Lions Pride
- Daegan Klink
SCHOLARSHIPS
Rebekah and Oddfellows
- Kelsey Roen
Cross Memorial
- Carson Ferriss
Legion Bursary
- Jayden Davies and Dayne Stenson
Gull Lake Kinettes
- Brylan Radtke
Knights of Columbus
- Callen Boutin
Trevor/Vern Collier Memorial Scholarship
- Reece Girodat
Elks and Royal Purple
- Saeid Zanidean
Gull Lake Band Parents
- Jessie Olson
SWT Scholarship
- Hannah DeMars
Town of Gull Lake
- Jayden Davies and Saeid Zanidean
Innovation Credit Union Spirit Award
- Callen Boutin and Deagan Klink
Pioneer Co-op Bursary
- Reece Girodat
Innovation Credit Union Scholarship
- Reece Girodat
Holy Trinity Teachers Association Bursary
- Laura Fiddler