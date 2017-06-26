Gull Lake School Students Receive Recognition On Colour Night

To Our GLS Families,

Another year is just about in the books …

We need to say good-bye to a few staff members that will not be returning next school year, thank you to: Joyce Sunde, Paulette Bradley, Shannon Mitchell, Cathy Knudsen, and Carlin Lee.

We would also like to give a big shout out and congratulations to Bev Dutton who is retiring from teaching this year. Bev’s years of dedication to GLS students, the French and SS programs, and curling teams is appreciated and her expertise will be missed.

GLS staff would like to take this opportunity to thank the students for all their hard work and dedication. We were very pleased and proud to see so many of our students receive academic recognition on Colour Night.

We have 67% of Middle Year students (grade 6-8) on honour roll achieving an 80% or higher in all core subjects. As well as 55% of High School students (grade 9-12) on honour roll.

With the hard work and dedication of students, families, and teachers 88% of elementary students are meeting or exceeding grade level expectation in reading. And 90% are meeting or exceeding expectations in overall math concepts.

Our students achieve all of this while also participating in a number of extra-curricular activities put on by both the school and the community. They have helped to build new jumping pits, raised money for jump rope for heart, raised money for the local daycare, put on drama productions and band concerts, hosted our first track meet, and were active members of the student leadership council (SLC) and much much more …

They compete at a high level both academically and in all the extra things they do! It is the time of year to be proud of what they have accomplished as well as look forward to next year and all the potential in our school.

Finally, a big thank-you to you, the families, for all of your dedication and support! We appreciate the extra minutes you spend practicing math facts, recording reading minutes, supporting hot lunches and endless amounts of different fundraisers. Your support does not go unnoticed! Thank you!

We look forward to next year and all the excitement a new year brings!

Enjoy the summer!

Adele Kirwan, Marla Poisson and the GLS staff

ACADEMIC AWARDS

Arts Education

Destiny Martin

Music

Brenlyn Butts

Mathematics Award

Daegan Klink

Biology

Clayton Brazier

Chemistry

Carson Ferriss

History 30: Canadian Studies

Clayton Brazier

English

Clayton Brazier

Physics

Carson Ferriss

Calculus 30

Carson Ferriss

Grade 6

McKenna Radtke

Grade 7

Chenielle Elviss

Grade 8

Baylee Kirwan

Grade 9

Kyan Swan & Kysha Doroteo

Grade 10

Aidan Slade

Grade 11

Leah Kozroski

H.G. Kerley

Clayton Brazier

Honour Roll

Grade 6

Kylie Beattie

Kaydence Haithwaite

Autum Kenington

Ashton Kirwan

Yena Ryu

Adam Zanidean

Grade 7

Madison Dysart

Ciara Fenwick

Kelsey Jensen

Annika Kirk

Evan Kobley

Ayden Lamarre

Tyson Myers

Ramona Sawatsky

Grade 8

Callie Bye

Tanner Davies

Kalynn Hodgins

Alex Kozroski

Zachary Sumner

Kaelyn Tremain

Grade 9

Tori Bakken

Carleigh Fredbjornson

Mackenzie Marshall

Shayla Paul

Chase Reynolds

Payton Stenson

Lisa To

Grade 10

Morgan Armstrong

Brenlynn Butts

Anthony Lamarre

Felicia Martin

Jacey McCarty

Daylan Radtke

Jina Ryu

Grade 11

David Brady

Quentin Bucheler

Rhys Bye

Brittney Krogsgaard

Taylor Kirwan

Samantha Perry

Grade 12

Megan Cobler

Hannah DeMars

Emma Evans

Destiny Martin

Brylan Radtke

Kelsey Roen

Shea Slade

Dayne Stenson

Saeid Zanidean

Honour Roll Distinction

Grade 6

Andrei Doroteo

Sean Doroteo

Treigh-ann Girodat

Jada Harvey

Sadie Keller

Olivia Kirwan

Abby Orton

Brayden Sumner

Presley Tardif

Kevin To

Charli Wilson

Grade 7

Hunter Benjamin

Chenielle Elviss

Carter Girodat

Miranda Hughes

Colton Leahy

Sarah McMillan

Janzen Sommer

Keesyn Swan

Jesstin Toney

Dayne Zanidean

Grade 8

Althea Doroteo

Jalayna Holizki

Baylee Kirwan

Kiara Slabik

Brody Slade

Jasmine Temoshawsky

Grade 9

Kysha Doroteo

Jewelya Murray

Kyan Swan

Grade 10

Sara El-Ezaby

Braiden Leppa

Abby Olson

Nikita Trapp

Leila Zanidean

Grade 11

Sara Harvey

Grade 12

Callen Boutin

Carson Ferriss

Laura Fiddler

Reece Girodat

Cassie Jans

Daegan Klink

Jessie Olson

Honour Roll Great Distinction

Grade 6

Cassie Alto-Bollman

Emma Brost

McKenna Radtke

Calista Toney

Grade 10

Aidan Slade

Grade 11

Leah Kozroski

Grade 12

Clayton Brazier

Drama (Dedication)

Jayden Davies

Drama (Rising Star)

Samantha Perry

Games Club

Chess – Tanner Davies

Gamesmanship – Kaydence Haithwaite

ATHLETIC AWARDS

Lions Football

Wayne Aldag Memorial Cup – MVP – Dayne Stenson

Fred Peterson Memorial – Rookie of the Year – Anthony Lamarre & Daylan Radtke

Paul Gibson Memorial – Heart & Desire – Callen Boutin

Jason Wolfater Memorial – Mr. Defense – Brylan Radtke

Junior Girls Volleyball (Grades 6-7)

Most Improved – McKenna Radtke

Love of the Game – Emma Brost

MVP – Miranda Hughes

Junior Girls Volleyball (Gr. 8-9)

Most Valuable Player – Lisa To

Most Improved – Kaelyn Tremain

Team Spirit Award – Chase Reynolds

Junior Boys Volleyball (Gr. 6-9)

Most Improved Player – Levi Bakken

Team Player – Tyson Myers

MVP – Brayden Myers

Senior Girls Volleyball

MVP – Hannah DeMars

Leadership – Laura Fiddler

Unsung Hero – Cassie Jans

Junior Girls Basketball

MVP – Jewelya Murray

Most Improved – Kysha Doroteo

Senior Girls Basketball

Most Dedicated Player – Kysha Doroteo

Most Valuable Player – Laura Fiddler/ Cassie Jans

Hardest Working Player – Kelsey Roen

Track & Field

Top Junior Female – Baylee Kirwan

Top Junior Male – Zach Sumner

Junior Heart and Desire – Brandt Leppa

Top Senior Male – Aidan Slade

Senior Heart and Desire – Rhys Bye

Junior Curling

Emma Brost

Jewelya Murray

Senior Curling

Sheridan Gibson

Ally McPhee

Senior Badminton

Top male – Branson Woodward

Top female – Reece Girodat

Junior Badminton

Male Athlete – Brayden Myers

Female Athlete – Kysha Doroteo

Fred’s Trophies Dedication to Sports

Female – Laura Fiddler

Male – Quentin Bucheler

Codi Migneault Memorial Outstanding Middle Years Athlete

Male – Zach Sumner

Female – Baylee Kirwan

Larry Lafrentz Male and Female Athletes of the Year (Outstanding Athletes)

Male – Callen Boutin

Female – Cassie Jans

Top House

Howe

Lions Pride

Daegan Klink

SCHOLARSHIPS

Rebekah and Oddfellows

Kelsey Roen

Cross Memorial

Carson Ferriss

Legion Bursary

Jayden Davies and Dayne Stenson

Gull Lake Kinettes

Brylan Radtke

Knights of Columbus

Callen Boutin

Trevor/Vern Collier Memorial Scholarship

Reece Girodat

Elks and Royal Purple

Saeid Zanidean

Gull Lake Band Parents

Jessie Olson

SWT Scholarship

Hannah DeMars

Town of Gull Lake

Jayden Davies and Saeid Zanidean

Innovation Credit Union Spirit Award

Callen Boutin and Deagan Klink

Pioneer Co-op Bursary

Reece Girodat

Innovation Credit Union Scholarship

Reece Girodat

Holy Trinity Teachers Association Bursary