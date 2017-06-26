Gull Lake School Students Receive Recognition On Colour Night

To Our GLS Families,

Another year is just about in the books …

We need to say good-bye to a few staff members that will not be returning next school year, thank you to: Joyce Sunde, Paulette Bradley, Shannon Mitchell, Cathy Knudsen, and Carlin Lee.

We would also like to give a big shout out and congratulations to Bev Dutton who is retiring from teaching this year. Bev’s years of dedication to GLS students, the French and SS programs, and curling teams is appreciated and her expertise will be missed.

GLS staff would like to take this opportunity to thank the students for all their hard work and dedication. We were very pleased and proud to see so many of our students receive academic recognition on Colour Night.

We have 67% of Middle Year students (grade 6-8) on honour roll achieving an 80% or higher in all core subjects. As well as 55% of High School students (grade 9-12) on honour roll.

With the hard work and dedication of students, families, and teachers 88% of elementary students are meeting or exceeding grade level expectation in reading. And 90% are meeting or exceeding expectations in overall math concepts.

Our students achieve all of this while also participating in a number of extra-curricular activities put on by both the school and the community. They have helped to build new jumping pits, raised money for jump rope for heart, raised money for the local daycare, put on drama productions and band concerts, hosted our first track meet, and were active members of the student leadership council (SLC) and much much more …

They compete at a high level both academically and in all the extra things they do! It is the time of year to be proud of what they have accomplished as well as look forward to next year and all the potential in our school.

Finally, a big thank-you to you, the families, for all of your dedication and support! We appreciate the extra minutes you spend practicing math facts, recording reading minutes, supporting hot lunches and endless amounts of different fundraisers. Your support does not go unnoticed! Thank you!

We look forward to next year and all the excitement a new year brings!

Enjoy the summer!

Adele Kirwan, Marla Poisson and the GLS staff

ACADEMIC AWARDS

Arts Education

  • Destiny Martin

Music

  • Brenlyn Butts

Mathematics Award

  • Daegan Klink

Biology

  • Clayton Brazier

Chemistry

  • Carson Ferriss

History 30: Canadian Studies

  • Clayton Brazier

English

  • Clayton Brazier

Physics

  • Carson Ferriss

Calculus 30

  • Carson Ferriss

Grade 6

  • McKenna Radtke

Grade 7

  • Chenielle Elviss

Grade 8

  • Baylee Kirwan

Grade 9

  • Kyan Swan & Kysha Doroteo

Grade 10

  • Aidan Slade

Grade 11

  • Leah Kozroski

H.G. Kerley

  • Clayton Brazier
Honour Roll

Grade 6

  • Kylie Beattie
  • Kaydence Haithwaite
  • Autum Kenington
  • Ashton Kirwan
  • Yena Ryu
  • Adam Zanidean

Grade 7

  • Madison Dysart
  • Ciara Fenwick
  • Kelsey Jensen
  • Annika Kirk
  • Evan Kobley
  • Ayden Lamarre
  • Tyson Myers
  • Ramona Sawatsky

Grade 8

  • Callie Bye
  • Tanner Davies
  • Kalynn Hodgins
  • Alex Kozroski
  • Zachary Sumner
  • Kaelyn Tremain

Grade 9

  • Tori Bakken
  • Carleigh Fredbjornson
  • Mackenzie Marshall
  • Shayla Paul
  • Chase Reynolds
  • Payton Stenson
  • Lisa To

Grade 10

  • Morgan Armstrong
  • Brenlynn Butts
  • Anthony Lamarre
  • Felicia Martin
  • Jacey McCarty
  • Daylan Radtke
  • Jina Ryu

Grade 11

  • David Brady
  • Quentin Bucheler
  • Rhys Bye
  • Brittney Krogsgaard
  • Taylor Kirwan
  • Samantha Perry

Grade 12

  • Megan Cobler
  • Hannah DeMars
  • Emma Evans
  • Destiny Martin
  • Brylan Radtke
  • Kelsey Roen
  • Shea Slade
  • Dayne Stenson
  • Saeid Zanidean
Honour Roll Distinction

Grade 6

  • Andrei Doroteo
  • Sean Doroteo
  • Treigh-ann Girodat
  • Jada Harvey
  • Sadie Keller
  • Olivia Kirwan
  • Abby Orton
  • Brayden Sumner
  • Presley Tardif
  • Kevin To
  • Charli Wilson

Grade 7

  • Hunter Benjamin
  • Chenielle Elviss
  • Carter Girodat
  • Miranda Hughes
  • Colton Leahy
  • Sarah McMillan
  • Janzen Sommer
  • Keesyn Swan
  • Jesstin Toney
  • Dayne Zanidean

Grade 8

  • Althea Doroteo
  • Jalayna Holizki
  • Baylee Kirwan
  • Kiara Slabik
  • Brody Slade
  • Jasmine Temoshawsky

Grade 9

  • Kysha Doroteo
  • Jewelya Murray
  • Kyan Swan

Grade 10

  • Sara El-Ezaby
  • Braiden Leppa
  • Abby Olson
  • Nikita Trapp
  • Leila Zanidean

Grade 11

  • Sara Harvey

Grade 12

  • Callen Boutin
  • Carson Ferriss
  • Laura Fiddler
  • Reece Girodat
  • Cassie Jans
  • Daegan Klink
  • Jessie Olson
Honour Roll Great Distinction

Grade 6

  • Cassie Alto-Bollman
  • Emma Brost
  • McKenna Radtke
  • Calista Toney

Grade 10

  • Aidan Slade

Grade 11

  • Leah Kozroski

Grade 12

  • Clayton Brazier

Drama (Dedication)

  • Jayden Davies

Drama (Rising Star)

  • Samantha Perry

Games Club

  • Chess – Tanner Davies
  • Gamesmanship – Kaydence Haithwaite
ATHLETIC AWARDS

Lions Football

  • Wayne Aldag Memorial Cup – MVP – Dayne Stenson
  • Fred Peterson Memorial – Rookie of the Year – Anthony Lamarre & Daylan Radtke
  • Paul Gibson Memorial – Heart & Desire – Callen Boutin
  • Jason Wolfater Memorial – Mr. Defense – Brylan Radtke

Junior Girls Volleyball (Grades 6-7)

  • Most Improved – McKenna Radtke
  • Love of the Game – Emma Brost
  • MVP – Miranda Hughes

Junior Girls Volleyball (Gr. 8-9)

  • Most Valuable Player – Lisa To
  • Most Improved – Kaelyn Tremain
  • Team Spirit Award – Chase Reynolds

Junior Boys Volleyball (Gr. 6-9)

  • Most Improved Player – Levi Bakken
  • Team Player – Tyson Myers
  • MVP – Brayden Myers

Senior Girls Volleyball

  • MVP – Hannah DeMars
  • Leadership – Laura Fiddler
  • Unsung Hero – Cassie Jans

Junior Girls Basketball

  • MVP – Jewelya Murray
  • Most Improved – Kysha Doroteo

Senior Girls Basketball

  • Most Dedicated Player – Kysha Doroteo
  • Most Valuable Player – Laura Fiddler/ Cassie Jans
  • Hardest Working Player – Kelsey Roen

Track & Field

  • Top Junior Female – Baylee Kirwan
  • Top Junior Male – Zach Sumner
  • Junior Heart and Desire – Brandt Leppa
  • Top Senior Male – Aidan Slade
  • Senior Heart and Desire – Rhys Bye

Junior Curling

  • Emma Brost
  • Jewelya Murray
  • Senior Curling
  • Sheridan Gibson
  • Ally McPhee

Senior Badminton

  • Top male – Branson Woodward
  • Top female – Reece Girodat

Junior Badminton

  • Male Athlete – Brayden Myers
  • Female Athlete – Kysha Doroteo

Fred’s Trophies Dedication to Sports

  • Female – Laura Fiddler
  • Male – Quentin Bucheler

Codi Migneault Memorial Outstanding Middle Years Athlete

  • Male – Zach Sumner
  • Female – Baylee Kirwan

Larry Lafrentz Male and Female Athletes of the Year (Outstanding Athletes)

  • Male – Callen Boutin
  • Female – Cassie Jans

Top House

  • Howe

Lions Pride

  • Daegan Klink
SCHOLARSHIPS

Rebekah and Oddfellows

  • Kelsey Roen

Cross Memorial

  • Carson Ferriss

Legion Bursary

  • Jayden Davies and Dayne Stenson

Gull Lake Kinettes

  • Brylan Radtke

Knights of Columbus

  • Callen Boutin

Trevor/Vern Collier Memorial Scholarship

  • Reece Girodat

Elks and Royal Purple

  • Saeid Zanidean

Gull Lake Band Parents

  • Jessie Olson

SWT Scholarship

  • Hannah DeMars

Town of Gull Lake

  • Jayden Davies and Saeid Zanidean

Innovation Credit Union Spirit Award

  • Callen Boutin and Deagan Klink

Pioneer Co-op Bursary

  • Reece Girodat

Innovation Credit Union Scholarship

  • Reece Girodat

Holy Trinity Teachers Association Bursary

  • Laura Fiddler

