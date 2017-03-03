Gull Lake wins first place in EPRA’s Takeback to Touchdown Contest

By Kate Winquist

Congratulations are in order for the Gull Lake SARCAN depot, for finishing first place in their division in this year’s Takeback to Touchdown contest, put on by the Electronic Products Recycling Association (EPRA) Saskatchewan and the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The contest challenged SARCAN depots from across the province to compete for the greatest increase in end-of-life electronics collected, as compared to the previous year.

Gull Lake competed in the Ridgway Division – named after the famous Roughrider alumni Dave Ridgway. In the end, the Ridgway Division champion was able to collect 2,814 KGs of end-of-life electronics, which is 1,460 KGs more than over the same period last year, making them the first prize winner in the Division.

Mary Carter, who is the manager of the Gull Lake SARCAN location was pretty happy with how things turned out, giving credit to a flyer that was put in the newspaper by the EPRA.

“When they put this (flyer) in the paper, it showed everybody that we were the closest (depot). Plus it had more details on what specific pieces we could accept.”

Carter said that she ended up sending in two trailers for some months that she didn’t have anything for last year, which made a big difference.

“The Lazy Dee Motel upgraded to flat screen TV’s in their rooms and the Village of Tompkins brought in a ton of stuff,” Carter stated.

This is the second year that EPRA Saskatchewan and the Saskatchewan Roughriders, along with spokesperson Rob Bagg, have teamed up to tackle e-recycling in the province.

“It’s great to be involved in the community for a cause that makes a difference for our environment,” said Rob Bagg. The partnership was mutual according to EPRA Saskatchewan

Program Director, Gayleen Creelman, who mentioned, “the Roughriders are a great partnership for us. They are an environmentally responsible organization, and by working together, we give them an opportunity to be even greener”.

Moving forward, EPRA Saskatchewan plans to continue promoting the importance of erecycling in communities like Gull Lake and across Saskatchewan.

The Electronic Products Recycling Association (EPRA) is Canada’s leader in cost-effective recycling programs for end of-life-electronics – having diverted over 735,000 metric tonnes from the landfills and illegal export since its first program began in 2007. As a not-for-profit, industry-led organization, EPRA enables consumers and businesses to manage electronics responsibly – for a better tomorrow.