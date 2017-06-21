CASEY – Gwenda May Casey (Sherwood Park, Alberta) passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2017. She is survived by her two daughters, Diana Dimmock and Laurel Dimmock (Bodhi Kimber); and her two grandchildren, Ryder and Tierney; her loving partner, Dale Wells; her father, Keith Casey; her brother, Doug (Lisa) Casey and his children, Matt and Erin. She was predeceased by her mother, Marion Casey in March of 2016.

Gwenda was born on July 9, 1954, in Gull Lake, Saskatchewan. She worked as a registered nurse for forty years at both the Royal Alexandra and University Hospitals in Edmonton. The funeral service will be held in the Tompkins Community Hall on Tuesday, July 4, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. As an expression of sympathy, the family would greatly appreciate donations made to the Tompkins Community Hall, 17 Centre Ave, Tompkins, Saskatchewan S0N 2S0. To e-mail an expression of sympathy, please direct it to pattfh@telusplanet.net subject heading: Gwenda Casey or you may visit www.pattisonfuneralhome.com and leave a message of condolence. Arrangements are by the PATTISON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORIUM 540 South Railway St. SE, Medicine Hat T1A 2V6. Please call 1-866-526-2214 for further information.