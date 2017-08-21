Hazlet’s Justine Sletten looks to break ground with her debut EP

BY KATE WINQUIST

For most 16 year-olds in southwest Saskatchewan, summer holidays means finding a part-time job at the local Co-op, or lending a helping hand on the family farm, but for Hazlet’s Justine Sletten, this summer has been a whirlwind of activity as she looks to advance her music career, which has taken off since the debut of her Groundbreaking EP which was released on iTunes on July 6.

“I’ve been singing since before I could speak, so they say … when I was nine years old I signed myself up to sing at a church event which kind of took everyone by surprise as I hadn’t really shown an interest in performing in front of people,” Sletten said in a phone interview with Your Southwest last week.

After that church performance, Sletten’s grandparents suggested she start taking vocal lessons. For the past seven years, Justine has been travelling to Saskatoon every other weekend to take classical voice training. In addition to that, Sletten has been receiving additional coaching from Tamara Beatty for the past three years. Beatty is best known as a vocal coach for the TV program “The Voice”.

In 2016, Sletten was one of eight performers in North America to participate in a ‘Complete Coaching Program’ with Beatty, and that same year, she won the Saskatoon Country Music Association’s Youth Star Search Competition. Both of these experiences motivated her to pursue a career in music on a more serious level.

“That kind of kicked off my career because after that I had something that told me that I was actually good at this and it wasn’t something that was just in my head,” Sletten explained.

Sletten sings and plays piano and guitar, and shows a depth of experience for such a young emerging artist. Her debut EP brings 6 tracks, powerful vocals combining with pop sensibilities.

Sletten’s EP was produced by Darcy Clayton, a producer/recording engineer from Relics Recording Studio in Saskatoon.

Clayton says that Sletten was as involved as possible in the recording process.

“Considering she lives three hours away from my studio in Saskatoon, I was certainly impressed by the level of commitment both she, and her mom/chauffeur/manager Kristy gave to the project. We discussed changes to the material in person or over the phone and brought Justine into some of the recording sessions via Skype. It was great to have her involved throughout,” Clayton said.

Sletten has played several gigs this summer including the Youth Country Jamboree in Kenaston in which she was the headliner. She will be entertaining at Market Square in Swift Current on August 26.

Things will start to slow down on the music front as the Grade 11 student returns to school in Hazlet next month and volleyball season begins. There is a bit of business to look after before that happens though.

“I’m getting to miss the first Thursday and Friday of school because I have to go to the CCMA’s to sing there, so I’ve been bragging about that, Sletten laughs. My music will suffer a little bit through the months of September and October because I do play volleyball quite seriously in school.”

Sletten will continue to write songs and look for more gigs throughout the year and will continue to grow as a musician.

Darcy Clayton had some great words of advice for the young artist. “There are things in this industry that can only be learned hands-on, or the hard way. The sooner one has those experiences, the better. Justine has family and community support to help guide her through these growing pains. She is in a great position to succeed, and I look forward to watching her progress.”

Southwest Saskatchewan looks forward to it as well.

You can follow Justine on Facebook and Instagram at Justine Sletten Music or on Twitter @JustineSletten.

kate@yoursouthwest.com