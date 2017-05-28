Heavenly train ride sparks interesting question

BY CHRISTALEE FROESE

Where are you spreading your ashes?

It’s a bit of a morbid question, I know.

But it comes out of a recent train excursion that was so heavenly, I actually had many moments when I thought, ‘this is where I’d like to have my ashes spread when I die.’

Last week I rode the rails through Canada’s Rocky Mountains as part of an assignment I was doing on iconic travel destinations in our amazing country.

What I was assuming would be a few days on a bumpy, smelly and loud train turned out to be a trip of a lifetime.

I, along with 14 other journalists from various countries, rose early from our beds at the posh Fairmont Hotel Vancouver to be whisked off to the Rocky Mountaineer train station.

I was imagining a noisy platform engulfed in diesel fumes and railway dust. What I got instead was a tuxedoed piano player on his baby grand whose soft tinkling of the ivories led us into an airy and expansive train station, complete with orange juice, coffee, and a bagpipe send-off while we boarded the Rocky Mountaineer passenger train.

The five-star treatment continued as I climbed into the glass-covered dome car and eased myself into the luxurious leather seat that was not only power adjustable in every direction imaginable, but also came with temperature control. My derriére has never been so thankful or so pampered.

I knew I had died and gone to vacation heaven when the smooth and quiet locomotive glided inspiringly passed coastal mountains, over the mighty Frasier River (complete with a harbour seal bobbing joyously in it) and straight into the heart of B.C.’s lush Shuswap Highlands.

Let me just tell you a bit about how this Rocky Mountaineer luxury train experience goes: you dine on the finest salmon, eggs benedict and bacon skillets for breakfast in the upscale dining car before you are swept back to your seat for a snack of nuts, chocolate, banana chips, wine, Bailey’s or whatever else it is your little heart desires.

Then it’s lunchtime where you are presented with a choice of shrimp or maybe the poached salmon or perhaps some short ribs or maybe one of the best burgers you’ve ever had, complete with homemade ketchup. Then it’s back up to your sunlit domed perch for some wine, fruit, and cheese. Oh, and I forgot all about the warm scones, the baked spanakopita snack and the glorious desserts in shades of caramel, chocolate, and strawberry. All of this is deliciously made to order on board the train thanks to French chef Jean Pierre Guerin, or as us ‘gourmet train travelers’ call him—JP.

And then there is the scenery: the aqua-marine rivers, the cascading waterfalls, the snow-encrusted mountains and the towering pines. And then there is the wildlife—the eagles, the osprey, the mountain goats and…the grizzly. Yes, the massive grizzly bear who stands serenely in an icy pond and looks at the passing train at its awestruck occupants as if he is purposely posing for photos.

This experience is only intensified when you step on the back vestibule of the train and are enveloped by the soothing smell of pine forest, the thunder of train on track and the freedom of wind blowing through your hair.

But wait…there’s more. This train stops at night. And so it is that you can walk along the Thompson River in Kamloops, run around spectacular Lake Louise and sit in a rooftop spa overlooking the Rockies in Banff.

This all brings me back to my initial question: Where do I want my ashes spread? Either in the glacier-fed aqua waters of the Bow River, the high top of a rocky mountain or in a roof-top hot tub at the Moose Hotel & Suites that comes with both a waterfall and a fire pit (and a massage if you want one).

I can’t decide right at this moment, but if I should die before I wake, please remind my husband that if ashes can be spread safely in a hot tub, that’s probably the choice I’m going with.

The moral of this story is—book your seat aboard the Rocky Mountaineer today. You won’t regret it, and you may even spy some spectacular spots that are just perfect as eternal resting places.

For photos and more information, visit Christalee Froese’s Blog at 21days2joy.wordpress.com.