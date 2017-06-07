Helping to provide clean water and protect the environment

Seventy-Five Water and Wastewater Projects in Saskatchewan

The governments of Canada and Saskatchewan are committed to investing in local infrastructure that provides Canadians and their families with access to modern, reliable water and wastewater services that meet their needs. These investments safeguard the health and well-being of residents, protect provincial waterways and preserve local ecosystems.

Last week, Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, on behalf of Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities and Government Relations Minister Donna Harpauer, announced funding for 75 new water and wastewater projects throughout Saskatchewan. This investment represents combined federal, provincial and local partner funding of more than $94 million for 74 Clean Water and Wastewater Fund (CWWF) projects, and one project under the Provincial-Territorial Infrastructure Component – National and Regional Projects.

The funding will support such initiatives as building new sewage treatment lagoons, upgrading sewage pumps, and improving drinking water supply systems. This work will improve the reliability of water and wastewater services, while also allowing for future growth and development in communities across Saskatchewan.

In the southwest, the Village of Webb will receive $199,199 in Federal Funding and $99,599 in Provincial Funding to go towards a Wastewater Treatment System Rehabilitation and Expansion.

The CWWF projects announced last week are part of the bilateral agreement between Canada and Saskatchewan announced on September 16, 2016. These are in addition to $29.5 million in federal funding and $14.7 million in provincial funding announced that day for 10 water projects and more than $17.9 million in federal funding and $8.9 million in provincial funding announced on January 11, 2017, for an additional 26 projects under the CWWF.

“The investments in infrastructure we are making will benefit Canadians for years to come – creating economic growth and middle – class jobs now, while laying the foundation for sustainable growth in the future,” said Goodale.

“These water and wastewater projects will protect the environment and help keep our Saskatchewan communities healthy for generations to come.”

“The Government of Saskatchewan will continue to invest in infrastructure projects to improve our citizens’ quality of life as our province continues to grow,” Harpauer said. “Since 2007, we have invested more than $350 million in municipal infrastructure projects across the province.”

Quick Facts: