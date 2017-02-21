Heritage Week in Saskatchewan

Historic Reesor Ranch to be designated as a Provincial Heritage Property

The Government of Saskatchewan has proclaimed February 20-24 as Heritage Week in the province. Initiated by the Saskatchewan Heritage Foundation and Heritage Saskatchewan, the week aims to celebrate and raise awareness about the province’s unique past.

“From storytelling to heritage-related workshops, our government is looking forward to another eventful Heritage Week here in our province,” Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Ken Cheveldayoff said. “This week is all about recognizing the people, places and events that have shaped Saskatchewan into the wonderful place it is today. I encourage everyone to attend the events being held and to learn more about the history of our province by visiting local museums, historic buildings and heritage sites.”

“The wonderful thing about Heritage Week is that it can mean something different for every resident of our diverse province,” Saskatchewan Heritage Foundation Chairperson Royce Pettyjohn said. “It can be deeply personal or internationally renowned. The Saskatchewan Heritage Foundation has been proud to support the conservation and celebration of heritage in our province for more than 25 years, and we look forward to celebrating another Heritage Week here in Saskatchewan.”

“Our languages, traditions, significant places – ‘our tangible and intangible heritage’ – define who we are as individuals and shape our communities,” Heritage Saskatchewan CEO Ingrid Cazakoff said. “Taking time to celebrate is a great way to highlight our rich, diverse heritage and to recognize its value and influence to our quality of life here in Saskatchewan.”

This year, Heritage Saskatchewan will hold its activities in Regina. Activities will include: a presentation on Collegiate Gothic Architecture in Regina, a session on Métis concepts of home and kinship with writer Trevor Herriot and Métis storytellers, a fundraising workshop delivered by The National Trust for Canada, and a workshop on Reconciliation led by Zoe Roy at the Conexus Arts Centre. Workshop registration is required.

The Saskatchewan Heritage Foundation will also hold a heritage reception on February 23 at 7 p.m. at Government House in Regina. The reception is free and open to the public.

In recognition of Heritage Week, the Government of Saskatchewan has named a new geographic feature through its GeoMemorial Commemorative Naming Program. Ozmans Lake has been named to commemorate several families who settled near the lake in the early 1900s. These families include: Odzga, Zablosky, Mazurok, Naweocki and Stocki.

The Government of Saskatchewan has also announced its intention to designate a new Provincial Heritage Property.

Located near the Cypress Hills and Maple Creek, the Historic Reesor Ranch retains its original buildings and landscaped grounds. Reesor Ranch signifies the history of ranching in Saskatchewan and the important contribution of this industry in the development of our province.

For information about Heritage Week events happening across the province, please visit .

For information about the GeoMemorial Program and Provincial Heritage Property designation, visit www.pcs.gov.sk.ca/heritage.