Highway Improvements Underway in Southwest Saskatchewan

Highway crews in southwest Saskatchewan are busy with more than $17 million in road construction underway this week. Work includes paving, road maintenance, bridge work and culvert installations.“Investing in highway infrastructure is a priority for the Government of Saskatchewan, as demonstrated by a number of projects started in the southwest part of the province,” Highways and Infrastructure Minister David Marit said. “Please remember to slow down to 60 km/hr through the work zone, and drive with caution so people working on the road get home safely.”

On Highway 4 from Swift Current to the Highway 363 junction, $7.1 million in surfacing work and culvert installations continue. A $7.4 million surfacing project on Highway 4 south of Cadillac to the junction of Highway 18 will also continue this week.

People travelling in the southwest should also be aware of bridge construction over the Swift Current Creek on Highway 1. The $2.3 million project involves removing and replacing the structure. Old girders are being removed and replaced, with rehabilitation work on the abutments and piles.

In addition to these projects, maintenance work is taking place on Highway 13 near Admiral, Highway 18 near Ponteix, Highway 221 near the Cypress Hills Gate entrance and Highway 363 near Shamrock.

Please plan ahead by checking the Highway Hotline for road construction and restrictions on provincial highways at www.saskatchewan.ca/highwayhotline.

A weekly construction update is published on www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/transportation/highway-construction-projects/weekly-highway-construction-update throughout the spring and summer months to provide the travelling public with the latest construction information.

Since 2008, the Government of Saskatchewan has invested $7.4 billion in transportation infrastructure, improving more than 12,000 km of Saskatchewan highways.