Humphrey girls qualify for KCRA Rodeo Finals

A couple of Eastend girls have qualified for the Kakeyow Cowboys Rodeo Association finals which will be held in Saskatoon from September 15-17.

Bailee Humphrey, 16 qualified for the KCRA rodeo finals in the Junior Barrel Racing on her horse Alilstreakoffame (Mitch).

PHOTO BY SUSAN REX – THE BUCKIN PHOTOGRAPHER

Juanita Humphrey 9 qualified for the KCRA rodeo finals in the Pee Wee Barrels on her horse Cash Travel In Time (Eve).

PHOTO BY SHELLEY HUMPHREY

The Top 10 of each event compete at the finals. Good luck, girls!