The Hunter Brothers part of Telemiracle’s National Cast

The Kinsmen Foundation through Telemiracle raises millions of dollars every year to help people and organizations with medical expenses they can’t afford. Every year, Saskatchewan gives to Telemiracle from its heart and this year we need Saskatchewan’s help more than ever. That’s because the Kinsmen Foundation is seeing more applications than ever before.

“Just a few years ago, we approved 651 applications for funding in a year,” remarked Cindy Xavier, Executive Director of the Kinsmen Foundation. “We’re already on track to be close to a thousand gifts for this year.”

Like every Telemiracle since the very first one, our Saskatchewan Talent will be a big part of the show. This year, you can see performances from over 60 Saskatchewan acts and we know many of them will also raise money for Telemiracle. Like last year, they’ll get a huge boost from PotashCorp. Once again, PotashCorp is matching all money raised by Saskatchewan performers, up to a total of $150,000.

“During Telemiracle, Saskatchewan performers show us they are not only talented, but also very community-minded,” said Rhonda Speiss, PotashCorp’s Manager of Community Investment. “PotashCorp is excited to partner with the performers and support the fundraising they’ve done in their communities.”

This year’s broadcast will originate from Saskatoon’s TCU Place. The show runs for 20 hours beginning at 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 4. Admission to TCU Place to watch Telemiracle is free.

NATIONAL CAST ANNOUNCED

Making their first appearance on Telemiracle: comedian Big Daddy Tazz, Delhi 2 Dublin, TSN personality Darren Dutchyshen, Holly Woods & Toronto, The Hunter Brothers, and The Sojournors.

Returning regulars for Telemiracle 41 are Brad Johner & the Johner Boys, Beverley Mahood, Donny Parenteau, Jeffery Straker and Jill Straker.

Joining Telemiracle for a second show: Chris Henderson and Sierra Noble.

“This has got to be one of the most diverse casts ever,” said Adam Logue, Public Relations Chair for Telemiracle 41. “Several different genres of music will be represented. Viewers will hear and see great acts from all across Canada. Everything from classic rock to electronic-dance to gospel. We of course can’t forget about country music and Saskatchewan’s own Hunter Brothers are set to wow our audience. 41 has everything.”

Along with our musical acts, sports fans will be thrilled to see TSN personality Darren Dutchyshen on our cast. Darren, from Porcupine Plain, is thrilled to be a part of our 41st show!

Beverley Mahood and Brad Johner return to co-host our broadcast. This is the 20th Telemiracle appearance for both Brad and Beverley. “We count on Brad and Beverley year after year. They’re wonderful entertainers and hosts. Their 20th show is a milestone and we’ll make a point to thank them,” said Ian Roach, Co-Producer for Kinsmen Telemiracle.

The Kinsmen Foundation makes miracles by providing Saskatchewan people and organizations with special needs equipment and access to medical assistance. Through Telemiracle dollars, the Kinsmen Foundation is able to gift, for example, mobility equipment, travel costs to get to medical facilities, community vans, and equipment in hospitals and health centres.