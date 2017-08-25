Improved Drinking Water Treatment Coming to Town of Eastend

Investing in local water infrastructure provides Canadians and their families with access to modern, reliable drinking water services and helps build healthy and secure communities for future generations.

Today, the governments of Canada and Saskatchewan announced funding to upgrade the Town of Eastend’s water treatment facility. The work includes expanding the existing building over a new underground water storage reservoir, improving water treatment, developing and rehabilitating groundwater wells, and installing new raw water supply mains.

This project will support the Town’s economic growth and development, improve the quality of drinking water and help protect local waterways and ecosystems for years to come.

The governments of Canada and Saskatchewan are each contributing more than $2.1 million to this project through the New Building Canada Fund’s Provincial-Territorial Infrastructure Component—National and Regional Projects, representing nearly two-thirds of the estimated $7 million total project cost. The Town of Eastend will be responsible for all remaining costs.

“Solid infrastructure is the foundation of the Canada we want to build for tomorrow,” said Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, on behalf of Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities. “The Town of Eastend is a hub for health, education, recreation, and cultural services in the region and I’m proud that the Government of Canada is investing in bringing even better amenities to residents. Upgrading the water treatment plant will not only help safeguard public health, but preserve the environment and lay important groundwork for future community development.”

“The Government of Saskatchewan is pleased to invest more than $2.1 million toward this important project that enhances core infrastructure for Eastend,” Government Relations Minister Donna Harpauer said. “Once work is completed and the new water treatment system is fully operational, it will contribute to improving the quality of life for the community and help keep our great province strong.”

“Thanks to funding from the governments of Canada and Saskatchewan, the Town of Eastend can keep moving forward on this important infrastructure project for our community, which will improve the quality of our drinking water, along with the efficiency and service reliability of our water treatment facilities,” Town of Eastend Mayor Jesse Gordon said.

