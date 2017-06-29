KEITH CASEY

Keith Henry Casey of Tompkins, Saskatchewan passed away in Maple Creek on Monday, June 26, 2017, at the age of 89 years, beloved husband of the late Marion Casey.

He leaves to cherish his memory one son Doug (Lisa) Casey; four grandchildren, Diana Dimmock, Laurel Dimmock (Bodhi Kimber), Matt Casey and Erin Casey; two great-grandchildren Ryder and Tierney as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Marion on March 21, 2016; his parents, John and Gertrude Casey, one daughter Gwenda Casey on June 14, 2017.

Keith was born in Tompkins, Saskatchewan and was raised on the family farm where he spent his entire life. He married Marion Allan on July 8, 1952, and together they continued to farm and raise their family. Keith served as Councilor for the R.M. of Piapot for 18 years. He enjoyed square dancing, team roping, and travelling.

The funeral service will be held in the Tompkins Community Hall on Tuesday, July 4, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. A private interment will have taken place. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made to the Tompkins Community Hall. To e-mail an expression of sympathy, please direct it to pattfh@telusplanet.net subject heading: Keith Casey, or you may visit www.pattisonfuneralhome.com and leave a message of condolence.

Arrangements are by the PATTISON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORIUM 540 South Railway St. SE, Medicine Hat T1A 2V6. Please call 1-866-526-2214 for further information.