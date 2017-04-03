Keystone XL pipeline one step closer to flowing through Southern Saskatchewan

BY KAILEY GUILLEMIN

Recent announcements by United States President Donald Trump have started a buzz throughout the province. Particularly within the southern part of Saskatchewan.

After almost a decade of uncertainty and disagreements, Keystone XL pipeline has received the green light from America.

“We’re very happy to see the pipeline approved,” said Grant Greenslade, Mayor of Shaunavon. “It’s going to mean a lot of job creation in Shaunavon during the construction and hopefully there will be some full time employment afterwards.”

Keystone XL was first introduced back in July 2008 by TransCanada Corp and ConocoPhillips (who TransCanada later bought their stakes in Keystone). The over 2,700 km pipeline was meant to transport oil from the Alberta Tar Sands down to Texas. Over 200 km of the pipeline would pass through southern Saskatchewan.

But as the years progressed, so did the uncertainty. At the time, President Barack Obama wavered in his decision as to whether or not Keystone XL should be built. Environmental arguments began and ultimately the decision was no.

2017 hits, months after the election of President Trump, he followed through with his decision to give the go ahead for Keystone to be built.

For Shaunavon, this is great news as during a time of economic uncertainty within Saskatchewan, the hope of job creations grows.

“I hear more people talking about expanding their business to capitalize on their expansion,” Greenslade said. “The whole town is abuzz with potential growth.”

Brian Zinchuk, editor of Pipeline News, explains that although there’s still a lot of work and discussions that need to happen in order for the pipeline to actually begin being built, the approval was a long time coming.

“There’s so many times it seemed to be a slam dunk, Prime Minister Harper called it a no brainer and fundamentally it always has been,” Zinchuk said.

Saskatchewan could see both short term and long term gain from having the pipeline being built. Different types of jobs could be created throughout the areas the pipeline will travel.

There will be pipeliners from throughout Saskatchewan that will find work on construction phase,” Zinchuk said. “But on a broader spectrum, it should improve the economics of Saskatchewan oil, particularly heavy oil.”

As for environmental concerns that have dominated the discussions over the pipeline, although there is the possibility a leak could happen, Zinchuk says this is the “safest way to transport oil”.

“Anyone that wants to argue the fundamentals of whether we should build pipelines or not, I encourage them to live a life without these oil products…and get rid of all plastic in their life,” Zinchuk said.

Greenslade and Zinchuk will be following the development of Keystone as they wait to see the next stages begin, bringing it closer to construction.

Job creation will be key for Greenslade as the Town of Shaunavon starts to prepare for the potential influx of economic activity.

“I honestly have not heard one negative comment,” Greenslade explained. “Everybody’s very excited on when they will announce construction so they can gear up as far as handling the staff that will be down here during the construction phase and hope there’s permanent jobs.”