Kreative Kidz new facility to be open by the fall

PHOTOS & STORY BY KATE WINQUIST

The “Easter Fun at the Movies Event” in Gull Lake was held Saturday afternoon. The family fun event was being hosted by the Kreative Kids Early Learning Centre. There was a BBQ, Bouncy Castle and Carnival Games in front of the Lyceum Theatre prior to the matinee, “Sing” with all proceeds go to the Kreative Kids Early Learning Centre – our local not-for-profit daycare centre in Gull Lake.

The daycare is currently operating out of the Knox United Church basement, but is hoping to be in their new facility by fall.

Advance Southwest chatted with Director of Kreative Kids, Bethany Mittleholtz.

“Our new facility is projected to be finished this fall. It’s been an ongoing project for the last for years. We’ve been in the United Church basement and there have been some bumps with construction that have given us a few setbacks, but hopefully now it will be smooth sailing until the end. We are trying to get our charitable status right now. We have applied for it. That will help us out a lot, so when people are giving us those donations that they can get their receipts,” said Mittleholtz.

The daycare is licensed for 25 spots per day for ages 6 months until 12 years and it employs 3 full-time, 2 casual, 2 summer students and 3 after-school staff, so it is a significant employer for the community.

“The government puts on such a great program for Early Childhood Educators. Everybody that works here is an Early Childhood Educator – they have either gotten their certificate or are working towards their certificate and the government pays for it, says Mittleholtz. We are super excited to get into our new facility.”