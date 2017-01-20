La Loche RCMP: Threat made to La Loche Community School

On January 19th, 2017 La Loche RCMP received a complaint of a potential threat directed towards the La Loche Community School. The alleged threat included information about a potential shooting at the La Loche Community School on January 20, 2017. The threat was general in nature and no one person was identified or targeted in it.

Once we became aware of this potential threat, La Loche RCMP began an immediate investigation in conjunction with RCMP support units. The investigation determined there is no legitimate threat at this time. No charges have been laid.

La Loche Community School has decided classes will be cancelled today at both campuses. In addition, the Clearwater River School is also closed today.

“The RCMP takes all threats seriously. January 22 is on the minds of all La Loche community members, including those at the detachment. It is not lost on all of us the impact potential threats of this nature can have. We will continue to work closely with La Loche Mayor Robert St. Pierre and the La Loche Community School to ensure everyone feels safe and secure – this is our priority. We all must remain vigilant. We encourage community members to contact the detachment if they have information about potential threats or any other concerns.” – S/Sgt. Greg Heuer, La Loche Detachment Commander

“The community of La Loche has been working closely with the RCMP. We appreciate their efforts to thoroughly investigate this latest incident. We have come to the decision – as a community – that it would be in everyone’s interest to close the schools for the day. Classes will resume as usual on Tuesday. This was already a difficult time for La Loche, made even more difficult now with this latest threat. Residents of La Loche are requesting privacy to mark the anniversary of this tragedy as a community and that it should be within the community. Therefore, we would respectfully like to thank media agencies in advance for allowing us this time to continue the healing process.” – Robert St. Pierre, Mayor of La Loche

