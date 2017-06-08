Land Sale sparks interest

June’s Public Offering Generates Largest Revenue Since 2014
Millennium Land Ltd. bid $4,002,780 to acquire a 1,327-hectare exploration licence located southwest of Midale. The parcel is prospective for multiple targets, particularly the Bakken Formation and the Three Forks Group/Torquay Formation.
Two parcels northeast of Lloydminster in the St. Walburg area received bonus bids totalling $9,736,304.69 for 1,295 hectares, with one of these parcels receiving the highest dollar-per-hectare at $8,115.76; these parcels are prospective for heavy oil in the Mannville Group, with well logs showing significant potential for the application of thermal recovery methods.
The next public offering of petroleum and natural gas rights will be held on August 1, 2017.