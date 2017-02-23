MADONNA HAMEL

Yesterday, at the café, I was baking pies when Eugene came in for lunch. Johane arrived shortly after, craving a bison burger. She’d been in Banff, where her hubby, Wes, remained for another week, releasing bison into the park.

“I like what you write Madonna, don’t get me wrong. But it’s time for something happy!” said Johane, biting into her burger.

“I know, but there’s been so many losses, I had to acknowledge them.”

We have lost two beloved members of our community, Gordon after a long illness, and Theresa suddenly, without warning. And just a few days ago, Caspar, Theresa’s husband, lost his brother. It’s been a rough winter, all round.

I cranked up the music as George Jones came over the airwaves singing : He Stopped Loving Her Today.

“And yesterday I was asked to sing at a funeral in Mankota. I learned a new song: ‘How Beautiful heaven Must Be.’ The woman who died had scribbled on a piece of paper that her son found in a drawer: I want this song sung at my funeral. I learned by listening to George Jones sing it on youtube. Recorded it with my phone and then just played it over and over, all day and in the car driving up to Mankota. “ I rolled out the dough and sang “…no pining or moaning for elsewhere to be, how beautiful heaven must be.”

That’s the beauty of music. Even in the depths of despair and loss, music and song can lift us back up, orient our spirits, coax vitality back into being. It may simply be a case of the inescapable and essential act of deep breathing required to sing a song with any kind of heart and gusto. Or it may be the commitment to language when we’d rather mutely turn inward and slump into despondency. Music has always saved me, has been the salve that has soothed many a savage, and savaged, soul since the beginning of time. If we cannot be happy, we can express our intention to arrive at happiness one day in the near future, by singing our songs.

“When was the last time you sang your song?” is a question shamans ask the sick and suffering. They also ask “When did you last dance?”, “When did you last tell a story” and “When did you last sit alone in stillness?”. I learned about the question a long time ago and then was reminded by a friend and teacher in the Okanagan, Judy Goodsky. She is Ojibwa and is often asked to “sing over” members of her clan and family when they leave this world. I have thought about what my song might be, if it is any one song or a song my family may have sung for years or a song I find in my head when I wake in the morning or drift off to sleep at night. I have come to the conclusion that, for me, the question: “When was the last time you sang your song?” could just as well be: “When was the last time you were truly alive, in your body, feeling vital, vibrant, and true to yourself and others, aligned with the creative force?”

It is our songs that shake our souls awake in our bodies; singing and dancing and story-telling are food for the soul. When was the last time we spoke from the soul? Maybe we can’t pinpoint the exact time because who makes note of when we are coming from soul as opposed to, say, from obligatory rehearsed speech or rote expression or hackneyed cliché? When coming from soul we are like children playing in fresh snow, or making up silly rhymes or constructing a world out of discarded cardboard boxes. We don’t notice how ‘present’ we feel, we just are.

What is your song? When couples sit in dance halls and restaurants or bars and the band or the jukebox starts playing a song from another time, do they still say: “They’re playing our song”? Do they get up and dance like they did when they first met? Is it the same song as the one that plays inside the soul of the individual, the song that was there when they were just a child? And do individual songs harmonize with the songs of others?

Metaphorically, and literally, speaking: songs have carried me across rough waters, over rocky terrain, through sloughs of despond and around near-unsurpassable obstacles. I’ve whistled my way past graveyards, hummed in the dark, if only to block out my own self-taunting and haunting voices. Songs have stayed with me long after friends and lovers have left my sphere, proving to me, like nothing else, that love, once felt, is eternal. Love is like a song that can be sung at any time, waiting for the singer; it can never be unsung.

But enough with the metaphysics. We all know how we can wallow in self-pity with a really good blues song. And how songs of the same ilk can tether us to desire when the object of desire is no longer near. Or worse: we find ourselves singing an advertising jingle, all day long! The song we call our own bears consideration: who needs to leak precious life energy on wanting what we don’t have? Someone once suggested to me that the key to having the life I want is by being present in the life I have. So is my song whatever arises spontaneously in this very moment?

Hmmm. Let’s see what happens. At this point I sit back in my chair and stop typing and see what arises. I have to admit, it’s another sad song, but it’s not the blues. It’s got a lift and a mysterious light inside it. I started writing it after my mother died and finished it when my sister’s mother-in-law died. Minutes before she left the world she turned to her family and said: “I’m already dead.” She had made her peace; she was ready to go. In fact, she was already on her way. The song begins: “Can you see the light form here, glowing like the dawn?” …and it ends: “There’s no words for how I feel now; I’m already gone.”

I sang it over and over walking along the Okanagan Lake, under swaying ponderosa giants. It gave me great solace and succor. It was like my mother and all my ancestors were singing through me, holding me while my soul found its footing again, confident that I was perfectly capable of falling apart, until finally, as I rounded the halfway point and headed back home, I was smiling and light-footed, and began running along the shoreline.

My friend Joseph and I have been working on a performance together. It is natural for him to ask me about my song, he sings his Cree heritage as often as he speaks it. A few days ago he gave me a welcoming song to learn. It occurs to me the question: “When was the last time you sang your song?” could easily mean: “When will you welcome your soul back home?”