Leader and District Integrated Healthcare Facility Update

Expansion project sees construction move forward throughout summer months

Wright Construction, awarded with the construction tender in November 2016, has been on site for several months completing initial work on the Leader and District Integrated Healthcare Facility. This includes finishing the pouring of cement pilings and foundation and placement of all structural steel. Work has now shifted to wood framing the exterior walls and mechanical components being installed on the second floor mezzanine level.

“We are seeing a lot of progress and it’s been enjoyable to watch the outside shape of the facility come together,” commented Brenda Schwan, Capital Lead and Vice President of Continuing Care for Cypress Health. “In three short months the site has gone from an empty foundation to the framing being completed. We look forward to construction moving ahead throughout the summer months.”Following the completion of exterior wall framing on the main floor and mezzanine level, crews will begin to construct the roof of the facility.

A construction camera has been placed on the southeast corner of the property, capturing and updating birds-eye images of the site on a 15 minute cycle. The high resolution images and more information on the Leader capital project can be viewed at any time on the Cypress Health Region website at www.cypresshealth.ca.

The facility’s design has included input from staff, physicians, patients, and family representatives. Construction is anticipated to be complete in spring 2018, with the facility opening shortly thereafter. When finished, the facility will be the sole location of all of the community’s health services including acute care, long term care via the existing Western Senior Citizens Home, emergency medical services, community health services, and primary health care.