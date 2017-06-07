Community vote leads to new name for capital project in Leader

The Leader and District Integrated Healthcare Facility is the name of the new integrated facility being constructed in Leader. The Cypress Regional Health Authority (CRHA) passed a motion at its May 31 meeting to officially accept the community’s recommendation for the new name.

An opportunity to collect community feedback to help decide the name was recently led by the Leader Trust Advisory Committee. Community members were encouraged to complete an online survey or submit a paper vote and indicate their preference from a list of two possible names – the Leader and District Integrated Healthcare Facility or the SaskRiver Integrated Healthcare Facility. The results indicated overwhelming support for the Leader and District Integrated Healthcare Facility option.

“This facility will serve a large geographical area in Leader and surrounding communities and there was no better way to decide the permanent name for the completed facility than by asking those who will use it each and every day,” commented Tim Geiger, Chair of the Leader Trust Advisory Committee. “We received many votes through the online and paper options and it was very obvious that the community wanted to include Leader and District in the name of the facility. We thank the Cypress Regional Health Authority Board for accepting the recommended name and we look forward to the completion of the Leader and District Integrated Healthcare Facility.”

The $12 million capital project is being constructed adjacent to the existing Western Senior Citizens Home and includes the attachment of acute care, community health services, primary health care, and ambulance services. When complete, the two facilities will be connected to form an integrated facility that will house all of the community’s health services.

A construction camera has been installed on-site and is documenting progress. A new photo is captured every 15 minutes and viewers can scroll back in time to look at previously captured images. The construction camera is available any time of day on the Cypress Health Region website at www.cypresshealth.ca.