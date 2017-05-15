Leader duo captures badminton bronze

CHINOOK SCHOOL DIVISION SPORTS REPORT

BY DEB REAMER, Athletic Coordinator

The girls’ doubles duo from Leader, Payton Stimson and Kyla Tumbach, captured the bronze medal at SHSAA provincial badminton. The provincial competition took place at Weyburn on May 13. The format at provincials is 8 teams divided into two pools of 4. The top two teams from each pool advance to the playoff round. Stimson & Tumbach had a record of 2-1 in Pool A with wins over Melville (2-0) and Loon Lake (2-0) and a loss to Carrot River (2-1). In the crossover semi, the girls lost to the eventual gold medalists from Leoville 2-0 (scores were 21-7, 21-19). In the bronze medal match, the girls faced Carrot River once again and this time came through with a 2-0 win (22-20, 21-9). Congrats to Payton and Kyla and their coach Houston Doig!

The mixed duo from Fox Valley, Rebecca Chou and Nicholas Ehnisz, also had a successful showing. They had a record of 2-1 in Pool B with wins over Melville (2-0) and Perdue (2-0) but lost to the Wilkie (2-0). In the crossover semi, Chou and Ehnisz then faced Annaheim and lost 2-0 (23-21, 21-9). In the bronze match, they lost a close one to Medstead 2-0 (21-19, 21-15).

The third Southwest team in the competition was Jordan Mastel and Carson Leach who competed in boys’ doubles. They had a record of 1-2 in the round robin. They lost to Weyburn 2-0, beat Nipawin 2-0 and lost to Saskatoon Bethlehem 2-1. They finished 3rd in their pool and did not advance to the playoff round.

All three of these badminton teams consist of grade 11 players so next year is looking very promising!

With the completion of badminton, the last sport on the school calendar is track. There are three upcoming section meets being held this week:

Whitemud Section will be held at Consul on Tuesday, May 16. Schools participating will be Consul, Eastend, Frontier, Shaunavon and Val Marie. Start time is 10:45 a.m.

Rolling Hills Section will be held at Swift Current on Wednesday, May 17. Schools participating will be Swift Current Comp, Ecole Centennial, All Saints, Central, Irwin, Gull Lake, Stewart Valley, Herbert, Hodgeville, Wymark, Waldeck, Vanguard and Ponteix. Start time is 9:30 a.m.

Cypress Hills Section will be at Swift Current on Thursday, May 18. Schools participating will be Maple Creek, Fox Valley, Burstall, Leader, Cabri, Hazlet and Success. Start time is 10:00 a.m.

Participants from grades 6-12 are eligible to take part in four age categories – bantams, midgets, junior and seniors. The top 4 in the midget, junior and senior categories will advance to the SWAC District meet while the top 2 will advance in the bantam category. Districts will be held in Swift Current on Wednesday, May 24. The start time for the district meet will be 9:30 a.m. The SHSAA provincial track meet will be held in Saskatoon on June 2 & 3. Students in midget, junior and senior are eligible to participate (grades 9-12).

Congratulations go out to the Swift Current Comp wrestling team. They have been awarded the SHSAA sportsmanship award for the provincial tournament. This prestigious award is given to the one team that participates at the SHSAA event which was held March 17 & 18 and demonstrates great sportsmanship. Congrats to the Comp wrestling team and their coaches Allen Blanke & Daniel Marchand and manager Tracey Martin!