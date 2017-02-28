League of Wolves ready for the big time

Fundraisers being held to help band professionally create their new album

By Kailey Guillemin

You’ve read about them and have probably listened to them over the years. Well, now’s your chance to rock out to the League of Wolves a couple more times before they hit the road to stardom!

League of Wolves will be hosting two fundraisers in Maple Creek and Swift Current to help support their journey east to Toronto where they will meet with producer Gavin Brown.

It took many years of hard work, dedicated passion to music, long days in the studio and probably a couple of blisters on their fingers as well, to get them to this point.

“We’ve been playing together since we were kids,” Dillon Currie, rhythm guitarist and vocals, explained. “Ethan (bass guitar), Aspen (vocals, guitar), Greig (drums, vocals) and I all grew up in Maple Creek.”

The group would jam together throughout the years until 2012 when they seriously began the idea of League of Wolves.

They would play at local dances and festivals in the southwest corner of Saskatchewan. They rocked the stage at Maple Creek’s Street Dance this past August.

The growing band introduced their newest member in 2016. Leot Hanson, who formally played with the well-known Saskatoon band Sheepdogs, added another sound to help shape the League of Wolves.

“We’ve known Leot since we moved to Saskatoon (in 2012) … he started coming over and jamming with us,” Currie explained. “We ended up making our last EP, Like it Should Be, with him…we really loved the outcome and so that’s sort of where we are now.”

And where they are now is fundraising to help get the five of them to Toronto to start professionally working on a full album and tour the country.

This all started in the summer when the group received a grant from Rawlco Radio of $10,000 to put towards their next album.

“That kind of kick-started us that we needed to do this and we needed to find a real producer,” Currie explained. “We wanted to find a good producer. It was Leot [who] suggested we look into Gavin Brown and Noble Street Studios. Their track record is unreal.”

Gavin Brown has worked with major bands including Barenaked Ladies, Three Days Grace, Doc Walker, The Tragically Hip and many more.

League of Wolves have also worked with Jacquire King down in Nashville, Tennessee who mixes their music. He was a part of their last EP in 2016.

Although they’ve started getting help from those well known in the music industry, League of Wolves gives tons of credit to their home province and the fans within it.

“I think Saskatchewan in general has such a great music scene,” Currie said. “Really good support from Maple Creek up to Saskatoon and all the small towns around in between, we get a lot of support from the people within the province.”

“We feel really lucky to be from Saskatchewan.”

But through all the fun music has to offer, the band has faced challenges trying to get to where they want to be. Financially, they’re looking at about $50,000 for their Toronto gig to professionally create their next album.

“Financially it’s not easy to be a touring band or a travelling band at all,” Currie explained. “Our business is always growing, our band is always growing … We’re just always learning and I think that’s been the biggest thing is to continue to get better as a band to make better music, but to also manage yourselves better.”

Their upcoming fundraisers will help them do just that – grow the band and continue to do great things.

On March 4th at the Rockin Horse in Maple Creek, the band will host their first of two events. Tickets are $30 for this family friendly evening which includes a chicken and ribs supper. Raffle prizes and auction items will be available as well as live performances during and after supper.

A second fundraiser on March 24th at Walker Place in Swift Current will be $15 for those age 19 and up. A bar will be set up, raffle and auction items will be available as well. A local Swift Current band will be on stage to open up the night.

At these fundraisers, League of Wolves will be revealing their new shirts designed by Swift Current local Kelsey Chabot.

Although the main purpose of the fundraisers are to raise the money needed for Toronto, there’s more going on for the band behind the scenes.

“We’ve got so much support from the past from local businesses and local people, we try to return the favour as much as we can,” Currie explained. “We wouldn’t be where we’re at without the help from the small town people and people we’ve grown up with, the fans that we’ve met along the way and the friends we’ve made.”