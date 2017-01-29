It’s like riding a bike

I have officially been in Sweden two weeks now. I’m getting lost less often and no longer have to visit the grocery store every day. I have adjusted to the time difference and the language, but most importantly I bought a bike.

In Lund and elsewhere in Europe, the primary transportation is cycling. Considering the moderate size of Lund and the superb bike paths, it made sense for me to dive in and purchase my own wheels.

I learned to ride a bike when I was about five or six on our gravel driveway and the stretch of highway in front of our house. I remember speeding around with training wheels and my parents teaching me to ride solo with only two wheels. The moment my dad was running behind me, holding me steady as a peddled forward, and suddenly letting go is a clear memory. I think I cycled for a few more metres before I realized he had let go and I promptly wiped out on the asphalt.

By the time I was ten I had learned multiple facts about bicycles. Important lessons like: wiping out on gravel hurts ten times worse than asphalt, no matter how many times you try you’re not going to “get air” trying to jump that pothole and if you turn too sharply you’re definitely going to eat some dirt. Before I got my licence, biking was the fastest way to get to work and the easiest way to get to the Husky for much needed Salt N’ Vinegar chips. My bike, with the handy peddle brakes, roamed up and down the streets of Cadillac more times than I can count. If friends came over you went the bike graveyard by the barnyard and picked out a majestic beast for them to ride alongside you.

Here cycling is much more practical. Mothers and fathers strap in their children to the seat attachments, businessmen and women ride from home to work and numerous students casually cycle through the streets on the way to home, class or the next party.

I purchased my little number at the used bike store about two kilometres from my house. My heart got hooked on a yellow bike which had already seen four owners. I paid my $157, bought two locks and was on my way. Here in Lund you don’t have to wear a helmet and you can drink in public, but don’t even think about riding without lights and reflectors on your bike.

The locks were to ensure I didn’t lose my bike to thieves, which are constantly on the lookout for unlocked or abandoned cycles around the city. I refuse to lose my yellow wheels to theft – I’m too emotionally attached already. The salesperson assured me this level of attachment was normal and told me a story about a student from Iceland who shipped his bike home after his semester abroad was over.

As someone who clearly drives everywhere I go, like most people in Saskatchewan, the concept of having to use my muscles to get me from place to place means my waistline is already shrinking. I’m cycling an average of five kilometres a day and my pride means I have to push through the hills despite my laboured breathing and burning thighs. I have yet to see an overweight person here in Lund, something I attribute to this manpowered transportation.

The wonderful thing about a bike in Europe is how romantic and cliché I feel. I ride my yellow bike with my maroon coat staring at the quaint colourful houses and century old buildings around me. I cannot help but smile every time I bump along the cobblestone streets and pass by buildings that are getting more familiar each day. So although my thighs are killing me and I’m oftentimes working up a sweat, I still love the feeling.

Although I haven’t completely got the hang of cycling through the city, I’m sure I’ll catch on quick. It is, after all, like riding a bike.

MEGAN LACELLE

Megan is currently studying Law at the U of S and is a U of R Journalism graduate.