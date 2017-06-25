Lind Taken in the Second Round of the NHL Draft by Vancouver

Kelowna Rockets forward Kole Lind had his name called on Saturday morning during round two of the NHL Entry draft in Chicago.Lind was selected 33rd overall in the second round of the draft by the Vancouver Canucks.

Lind was selected 33rd overall in the second round of the draft by the Vancouver Canucks.

“Being drafted by Vancouver is awesome. Staying in Canada is awesome and going to a top-notch organization like the Canucks is great,” Lind explained. “There’s no words to describe it… The stars align and your dreams become a reality.”

Lind had a breakout season with Kelowna, notching 30 goals while adding 57 assists for 87 points in 70 games to lead the Rockets squad in scoring. Lind added six goals and six assists in 17 playoff games this season as well.

The native of Shaunavon, SK was the second pick this morning after waiting patiently through the first round yesterday.

“The experience was amazing. It was obviously tough not to go on the first day, but I was happy to get it over with early this morning and go to a great organization in Vancouver,” said Lind.

The second round pick marks the final Kelowna Rocket taken in this year’s draft.

Cal Foote was taken 14th overall in the first round by the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Kole Lind was taken 33rd overall in the second round by the Vancouver Canucks.

Both players are excited to get back to Kelowna and get the ball rolling on next season.

http://kelownarockets.com