Listening to the World’s Great Writers at the International Festival of Authors

There is nothing more soothing, more intimate, more cozy on a cold night, than being read to. You can feel the words lap up on the shores of ears, and sometimes, with the best of readers, the words move like the gentle fingers of a skilled masseuse, undoing the knots, releasing the day’s complaints into the story at hand. Other times, the reader is so passionate about the subject matter that you perk up, pull out your pen, take note, and bristle with questions and concerns you never knew you had. Either way, to be read to is an act of life and love that shouldn’t end after childhood.

Last month I covered the 37th edition of the International Festival of Authors in Toronto where I was read to by some of the finest writers in the world. Every reading at the festival began with an acknowledgement of the original native keepers of the land. Then, courtesy of PEN, our attention was drawn to an empty chair bearing a photograph of a writer who is imprisoned for speaking out against oppression. Then began the readings.

Using the theme titles as a guideline for my choices I attended an event entitled: Immersive Settings. Gail Anderson-Dargatz read from her new book The Spawning Grounds. Having read her A Recipe for Bees, I was eager to get more of her relaxed poetics. Her language flows easily, moving us through water, over land, in and out of the bodies of people and beings. “Yeah, yeah, I know, “she jokes. ‘It’s the same old story of boy meets fish.” The landscape of the Shushwap/Thompson area of BC is one of the main characters in the novel and we see it through the Gold Rush, the present day, and the near past.

Under the same theme Sharon Butala read from her new novel Wild Rose. Seeing that I am immersed in homesteading culture in my own writing around women’s aprons, and having loved her early novels about prairie women, I was intrigued by this story of a young woman from Quebec in the late 1800s escaping her strict life at home by marrying quickly and heading to what was then the Northwest Territories, and is now Grasslands National Park. The young woman is soon abandoned by her husband and must learn to fend for herself. “It’s time,” Butala said, with a wry smile, “that we treated Franco-Canadians in the west with a little respect. The aboriginal languages and French were the first languages spoken there, after all.”

The following evening is a panel of women writers discussed how their work “pushes the boundaries of female characters”. One of the most gripping was by the Australian Charlotte Wood. The Natural Way of Things was inspired by true stories of a brutal prison for ‘girls in trouble’ in New South Wales. The novel begins with two young women who, upon waking from a drug-induced sleep, realize they’ve been put in a kind of camp in the middle of nowhere with a group of other young women. What they all have in common is having made the mistake of sleeping with a powerful man. “Throughout the novel nature is a redemptive source”, said Wood after reading. Wood drew vigorous nods of agreement from the panel when she said: “Often, as a woman, I don’t know how to deal with power as a woman.” This is a novel that attempts to understand what power is and how it can be used and abused.

The next night author Guy Vanderhaeghe spoke with David Adams Richards about his new novel, Principles to Live By. The novel deals with trauma in the life of a police officer. It is rooted in the Mirimachi region of New Brunswick, as are all his novels, but its characters’ choices have far reaching effects. Richards’ characters’ actions have consequences that take time to reveal themselves. His protagonists are “not Orthodox”, as Vanderhaeghe put it, “but they are dedicated to the life of the spirit”. “Yes”, agreed Richards. “The basis of this novel is the difference between hubris and humility.” To young writers he advised: “Write how you feel about the world, not how others tell you should feel. Because you know your own moral compass. And if you don’t, you should.” I asked him if redemption was a theme in his work. “It has to be,” he replied. “We have to forgive and be forgiven.”

Every year the festival, in conjunction with Humber College, invites a guest speaker to address the themes of ‘truth and lies’. This year the American author Chris Hedges presented The Price of Truth in a Post-Fact World. Hedges calls America “the most self-deluded population on the planet” because it “prizes emotionalism and sensationalism are over truth”. In his prescient Empire of Illusion (2009)he described American elections as becoming more and more like Wide World of Wrestling matches because “political, intellectual and cultural discourse has been replaced with spectacle” and “verifiable facts don’t matter as long as you have an audience.” Hedges spoke one week before Trump’s election. Trump, he said, is a response to a movement that has already been happening. The movement is “a retreat into a mythical past.” “And”,he warned, “an inability to distinguish between myth, reality, fact and fiction is a sign of collapse.” The removal of rights, the celebration of guns and wealth, the lust for the Apocalypse by fundamentalists Christians, are all topics addressed by Hedges in his books. As a veteran war correspondent he has witnessed soldiers get caught up in the exhilaration of violence.( War is a Force that Gives Us Meaning). As a minister he reminds us that “Jesus did not come to make us rich”. (American Fascists). In his latest book, Wages of Rebellion, he explores what it takes to be a rebel in modern times.

I left the Hedges talk thinking about themes in both Canadian and American writing. For decades Survival has been a dominant pre-occupation for us above the 49th. While authors in the States repeatedly look for Redemption. I was eager to see how the next group of authors would address the latter at a panel called: Stories of Redemption. By far and away the most riveting read for me was by Anosh Irani from his book The Parcel. The title refers to the name given to a young girl who is trafficked to a brothel and must be prepared for her new life as a prostitute. The story is told through the eyes of Madhu, the one who must prepare her. Although a difficult story, it is told with such poetic tenderness that a kind of redemption does occur, although Irani prefers to use the word ‘healing’. I know a kind of healing recognition occurred in me when he read a section wherein Madhu, the older, former prostitute recalls the day when men dropped at her feet, showered her with gifts and attention. “Those were the days,” Madhu says. “May they never return.” The ambivalence women often feel around sexual attention was perfectly captured by that one paragraph.

The theologian Marcus Borg wrote: “ ‘Redeem’ is a word that needs redeeming ” . It has lost its ancient and biblical meaning which is ”to set free from slavery, bondage, captivity”. It is not about “being saved from our sins”. The panel seemed uncomfortable with the word, which made me wonder why it was chosen in the first place. “Most of these titles we just come up with over beers!”, one writer glibly responded. Another stressed that “it’s not real, it only happens in movies. I prefer the word ‘rescue.’” Yet another added: “I’m not even sure it exists in everyday life.” But, it seems to me, as writers, we could, and even should, salvage the true meanings of our language, redeem Redemption, before we become captive to the many contemporary forms of cultural slavery and bondage.

My last evening was one I awaited all week. Madeleine Thein was reading from Do Not Say We Have Nothing. I met Madeleine when her book Certainty came out and I interviewed her for CBC. We both lived in Quebec City at the time and became friends, talking about books and playing baseball. She got me a writing gig at the Globe and then her stunning novel Dogs at the Perimeter came out. Do Not Say We Have Nothing is her third novel. It was nominated for the Man-Booker and won both the Giller and the Governor General’s awards. And I just happened to be in town to hear her read from it. To hear Thein read you either lean in, like a child listening to a small bird sing or lean back to listen to a confident, yet weary jazz singer sing. But either way, there is a song. Her novel is about keeping truth alive in our stories through music, through choosing carefully what to include and what to exclude in a time and place where everyone is being watched, in this case during Mao’s Cultural Revolution.

While I couldn’t possibly listen to all the authors at the festival, I did revive my love of reading aloud, and being read to. I wish for you this Christmas an opportunity to share a story or two with those you love. Whether you pull down Dicken’s Christmas Carol from the shelf, or read Uncle Phil’s latest circular letter, may the words you share be full of laughter love and music to your ears!

By Madonna Hamel