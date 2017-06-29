Literacy Camps help students learn to love reading

The Government of Saskatchewan is investing $500,000 to support school divisions in delivering 20 summer literacy camps across the province. Approximately 400 children are expected to attend the camps, which are being delivered by eight school divisions.Since 2010 the government has provided more than $4 million to school divisions for summer literacy camps, which help Saskatchewan children and families improve their literacy skills and be better prepared to return to school in the fall.“We support these camps because we know they bring families together in various activities that promote literacy at school and in our communities,” Deputy Premier and Education Minister Don Morgan said. “These programs support the higher achievement of all students, but especially that of First Nations and Métis children, by providing rich learning experiences during July and August.”

The 2017-18 provincial budget includes more than $1.53 million to support literacy initiatives, including the summer literacy camps. The $500,000 investment this year will support camp counsellor training by Frontier College and buying books and resources for literacy camp participants.

“This summer, Frontier College is proud to partner with Indigenous communities in Saskatchewan to offer literacy camps for the eighth consecutive year,” Frontier College President and CEO Stephen Faul said. “Campers tell us they love the camps and, most importantly, learned to love reading. We are grateful for the continued commitment and support of the Government of Saskatchewan in sharing a vision for a bright and healthy future in these communities.”

The summer literacy camps will take place in July and August and offer the opportunity for students to participate in various activities, including individual and group reading activities, allowing students to take books home, inviting community members, parents and Elders to visit, lead activities and read to the students.

The school divisions offering summer literacy camps are Creighton, Île-à-la-Crosse, Light of Christ RCSSD, Living Sky, Northern Lights, Prairie Valley, Prince Albert RCSSD and Saskatchewan Rivers. Parents who are interested in the camps may contact the school divisions directly.

Every year, more than 400 children attend literacy camps in communities across the province.

Since 2010, more than 7,500 children aged five to 14 have participated in 160 summer literacy camps, and more than 133,000 books have been sent home with children who attended summer literacy camps.