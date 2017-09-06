“Little Mosque on the Prairie” Creator Launches Write Out Loud Season

For more than 30 years Swift Current has been host to many interesting and accomplished authors. Write Out Loud continues to be a popular tradition, another valuable thread in Swift Current’s rich cultural fabric. The 2017-18 season promises to be varied and entertaining.

Zarqa Nawaz, creator of the hit CBC sitcom, “Little Mosque on the Prairie”, will be featured at the first Write Out Loud of the 2017-2018 season on Wednesday, September 20.

Nawaz is a freelance writer, journalist, broadcaster, and filmmaker who utilizes comedy to explore relationships between Muslims and their contemporary North American neighbours. She intended that “Little Mosque on the Prairie”, broadcast for six seasons and now to more than 60 countries, demystify Islam and explain how practicing Muslims live their lives.

A Muslim woman of Pakistani origin, born in England, raised in Toronto, and now married with four children, Ms. Nawaz resides in Regina. Her latest book, Laughing All the Way to the Mosque, shortlisted for the Stephen Leacock Award for Humour, is an intimate and hilarious look at growing up as a Canadian Muslim.

Through her production company, FUNdamentalist Films (putting the “fun” back in ”fundamentalism”) she creates short films and screenplays.

Nawaz is a passionate advocate for women’s rights within her community and a fierce defender of her faith as one of peace. She’s a frequent public speaker on Islam and comedy, gender and faith, and multiculturalism and plurality.

Write Out Loud organizers are excited about this season’s fantastic lineup of prairie authors. This September presentation by Zarqa Nawaz is the first of seven interesting and informative evenings scheduled from now until next May.

October 18, 2017: Bill Waiser – renowned historian – latest book, A World We Have Lost: Saskatchewan Before 1905 .

November 8, 2017: Ernie Louttit – retired Saskatoon City Police Officer – books Indian Ernie and Insights from the Street

February 21, 2018: Local Writers’ Night

March 21, 2018: Dave Margoshes – freelance writer, biographer, editor, teacher – numerous works of fiction, poetry, and non-fiction.

April 18, 2018: Louise Bernice Halfe – First Nations poet – residential school survivor

May 16, 2018: Connie Gault – author of short stories, plays, and novels – latest book A Beauty.

Write Out Loud commences September 20 at Swift Current’s Lyric Theatre. Admission is $8. Doors open at 6:30, local musicians from Maverick School will entertain at 7:00, and the featured author will follow.

We look forward to many more years of literary events thanks to the ongoing interest and enthusiasm of Swift Current readers.