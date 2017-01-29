The Little Things In Laos

Sabaidee (hello) from Laos! Let me tell you, Laos is a seriously underrated country. Before coming here I didn’t even know how to pronounce it. In case you’re now second guessing yourself, it’s said like “ow,” but with an l sound in front. I’m already thinking about how and when I can manage to come back to this wonderful place.

Our Free and Easy travel group’s first taste of the country was of an extremely small border village, where we spent just one night before moving on to Luang Prabang, a very cultural city. Our first night in Luang Prabang I was eager for some Western food, which our leaders told us Laos does very well. We found the town’s most popular hangout, Utopia, just down the lane from our guesthouse and treated ourselves to burgers and pizza. It was just what the doctor ordered after too much Pad Thai. Luang Prabang has an enforced city curfew, so Utopia, and all other bars and restaurants, close by about 11:00pm every night, which is meant to give the patrons and staff enough time to get home before curfew. Home is typically not where the tourists and party-seekers go however. By 11:30pm everyone is in a tuk tuk, heading for the bowling alley. Located just outside of the city, the bowling alley gets away without a curfew so the night life continues there. This is where a portion of our group members ended up on our first night out in Laos. The bowling alley is a favourite because of it’s cheap bottles of whiskey. Cheap being about $4 CAD. An obvious choice for budgeting backpackers.

Just outside of Luang Prabang we spent an afternoon swimming in Tat Kuang Si Waterfall’s frigidly cold pools, after hiking the very steep trail to the top of the waterfall. That evening we experienced the famous Mount Phousi sunset among the beautiful Buddhist shrines and the dozens of other toursits and their selfie-stick-mounted iPhones. This involved a 100 meter climb and many many stairs. After the sunset we scrambled back down the steps to Luang Prabang’s night market scene. It was not as big or as busy as the weekly night market we visited in Chiang Mai, but this daily market had a very cool vibe to it, and lots of incredible textiles. At the night market I sampled a delectable Laotian crepe, featuring chicken, cheese (finally! Thailand has very little cheese) and the biggest avocado I have ever seen. Yesterday our group indulged in a 5-star hotel pool party on top of a mountain, where 50% of us got a wicked sunburn. I’m thanking my Aussie/Kiwi base tan for not burning, because a sunburnt body would not have been ideal for our five hour van ride today.

We have now arrived in Vang Vieng, Laos, where we’ll spend the next few days soaking in the mountain views and river. We just arrived at our new guesthouse this afternoon, and we are all feeling pretty pampered. You see, this guesthouse has wifi access inside the rooms, not just in the lobby. It has an entire corner of the wet bathroom dedicated to showering, rather than just a shower head overtop of the sink and toilet. The bathroom even came equipped with soap and spare toothbrushes. The rooms also have air conditioning and full length mirrors. The floors are shiny and the bedding smells like detergent. And best of all, there’s an outlet right beside the bed. I can turn my phone alarm off in the morning without going across the room. Such luxuries!

You may think I’m being sarcastic here, but I’m truly not. These small perks were not usually available at our previous accommodations, and it took some time but I’ve started to grow accustomed to life without them. Today, however, I am feeling pretty thankful for all these seemingly small amenities that I used to take for granted at home. So although you may not be living it up in Laos right now, please take a moment to enjoy your shower curtains and easily accessible electricity outlets on my behalf.

CLEO MORVIK

Email Cleo at cleo.morvik@gmail.com