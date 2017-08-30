Long Table Dinner to be held at Pioneer Community Hall

CHDA hosting ‘A Harvest Celebration’

The Cypress Hills Destination Area is once again hosting a long table dinner event on September 23rd, with this year’s focus on the ranching and farming communities of Saskatchewan’s southwest.

“Last year’s event was focused on Western culture,” says Executive Director, Gail Kesslar. “It was held on a cliff overlooking the Alberta side of the Cypress Hills on The Historic Reesor Ranch, and in addition to featuring amazing food, some of which was gathered in the Cypress Hills, it also featured beverage pairings, musical entertainment, and cowboy poetry delivered from horseback by poet Scott Reesor.”

“It was an amazing afternoon, with perfect weather. So amazing that we were a little worried to try and host another one, because it will be an event that is hard to beat.”

The inspiration for this year’s long table dinner came directly from Tourism Saskatchewan itself in the form of a video titled “Community” that was released in 2015, which showed a group gathering near a red barn, to connect, share great food, and dance under a starry Saskatchewan sky.

“As soon as I saw that video, I thought “sign me up, where can I have that experience?” So, when I heard it wasn’t an actual tourism experience, but one that just showcased the essence of community that exists here in Saskatchewan, I thought…I want to create that experience,” explains Kesslar.

This year’s event will be held at the site of the Pioneer Community Hall, a community-built building that was erected in 1921 where weddings, annual sports days, dances and suppers have taken place throughout the years. “It’s a site that really encapsulates what we’re trying to showcase,” says Kesslar, “a place where people have gathered for nearly a century to celebrate their community.”

Located midway between the Towns of Gull Lake and Shaunavon, the dinner itself will be located just behind the building, in the yard that is protected on two sides by large hedges. Catering this year’s dinner will be Chef Garrett “Rusty” Thienes, of Harvest Eatery and Fresh Market fame, who a year ago won the Gold Medal Plates Regina competition, and whose name is becoming synonymous with preparing some of the best food in Saskatchewan and beyond.

“I haven’t yet seen the full menu,” says Kesslar, “but I know that Chef Thienes has told me he is going to prepare a four-course menu with four beverage pairings that will “blow people’s minds.” So, I’m very excited to see what he is dreaming up.”

The evening will also feature live music performed by a 5-piece band, and a dance floor to dance the night away. “The event takes place between 4 pm and 8 pm,” says Kesslar, “so, it will be starting to just get dark, and in addition to lighting up the event, we’ve got a couple of other suprises for people as the sun sets. We’ve also paired up with Pattison Agriculture who will be bringing in some of their machinery, to highlight for people the changing face of agriculture in today’s world. Many people have never even seen a combine up close. ”

For more information on this event, please visit: www.visitcypresshills.events